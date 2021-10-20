It has been a beautiful autumn so far. Record warmth has postponed peak foliage around much of upstate and the Adirondacks. Autumn is the flamboyant show of nature that makes living here rather than Florida or Arizona worth it to many of us.
Still, there is a daunting sense of dread and even grief, that underlies autumn. So many birds disappear not to be seen at feeders or in thickets for six months. Leaves drop and their trees stand stoically naked in the wind. The friendly crunch of colorful dried leaves becomes sticky, wet debris to be removed with copious amounts of raking, blowing, and muttering.
Then one morning we walk out of the house and a strange sensation wraps its presence around us: cold. We have to dash back inside to get a jacket, and maybe a hat, when just the day before it was so pleasant. Meanwhile, the wind has picked up and the idea of a quiet walk by a calm lake is something for another season well into the future.
We know it is silly to dread seasons changing because there is nothing to be done about it. Our four seasons and what each one brings has direct impact on our lives, yet they are far beyond our control.
It is appropriate to notice the changes, of course, and relish them too. But dread? Grimace and cast woe into the wind just because October is fading and winter is near? It seems kind of like jousting at windmills. Yet we do it, and some folks are deeply and adversely affected by seasonal change.
I have been thinking about the political and social parallel to the seasonal sense of dread. No matter what side of the current and fierce cultural divide we are on, there is a general sense that things are changing all around us.
The Trump years culminating in the Jan. 6 insurrection; running concurrently with the never-ending pandemic; and now, along with what I have come to think of as “the quiet Presidency,” all create a sense of daunting powerlessness in the face of pervasive change.
We look around and see screaming parents at school board meetings, or at our own City Council, and wonder what has happened to us. We witness horrid slander and online character assassination against ordinary citizens in public office, those doing mundane chores like the stewardship of elections, and wonder what has happened to us. All this violent rhetoric spewed in public and on social media, seems like the gathering of clouds for an impending storm.
Unlike the seasons of nature, whatever this season now threatening to arrive actually is, we can do something to influence it. There is no doubt that what is happening in this cultural and political season is depressing and dreadful, but we are not limited to denial or anti-depressants. We can actually do something about what we sense is on the horizon of our nation. We can become activists, if we are not already. We can talk to every member of our social network to raise awareness of what is at stake — civility, freedom, and hospitality to the immigrant, sojourner, and stranger among us. We can speak up, speak out, and do all we can to lock arms, and actually change our culture and politics.
We are powerless to change the seasons but not one another.