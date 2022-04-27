I am going to spill the beans. You already know I am a dog person, not a cat person — parallel devotions usually without intersection. So, this will further alienate you or tickle your attention.
Some human beings are sports crazy. You know, they watch anything from bowling to soccer and watch all of it with the same, unadulterated passion.
Then, there are the one-sport wonders. Curiously, my siblings are that kind. One sister is gaga about horse racing but only once a year, and only in Lexington, Ky. I know, I don’t quite understand it, either.
Another sister, after a sports-less adolescence and young adulthood as far as I can remember, is hooked on baseball. A Boston Red Sox fan no less. I don’t know how or why this happened, but it did, and because I find baseball as boring as golf, I continue to scratch my head about it.
Then, my oldest sibling and only brother, via a bite from his wife, became a casual but actual football fan. In his 70s! No kidding, and a partisan of the New England Patriots to make things worse. Brothers for six decades and I just didn’t see this coming.
I do not think highly of the NFL as a business or workplace, but when I watch the intricacies of the game and the acrobatics of the athletes, it is impossible not to be amazed and humbled. Still, I am not a partisan. I have teams I hope will win (the Bills, of course) but I am far from all in. Even with college football, in which I am much more invested (the Big Ten), I remain reasonably detached.
So have you guessed the sport to which I am most devoted? No, not swimming. Ha ha, not ultimate Frisbee or volleyball, either. Let me give you a hint. There are two times of rapture during the year when this sport blossoms with especially intense vibrancy: in March, and again in May through June. That’s right, college basketball and the NBA.
The NBA playoffs are taking place now, and will run all the way into June, when the finals could provide seven nights of drama and beauty, and occasionally beautiful drama. All last week I was unable to watch the playoffs because my wife was on school break. It is not that I don’t enjoy time together watching the shows we stream and an occasional movie, but all that time I knew there were games going on somewhere else behind that television screen.
Basketball is composed of a spare five-on-five who engage in a contact sport without protection, and the team that usually wins is the team that plays like a team. Yes, there are superstars, but it is the particular compilation of role players and how well they assist one another on both offense and defense that wins playoff series. Plus, the ball is visible all the time.
At the NBA level the limits of human potential for physical grace is tested and displayed with the elegance of dance, the raw athleticism of gymnastics, and the speed and agility of track. I won’t say that dogs are better than cats, but basketball is the crème de la crème of sport. Just one man’s opinion.