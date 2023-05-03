I woke up this morning and discovered there were people being treated unfairly, people I had noticed before but never really thought about. Now that I have awakened to their plight, maybe I can lend my voice and vote to help them gain more fair treatment.
I woke up this afternoon from a nap and suddenly realized that the unpleasant smell I was breathing came from a landfill down the road. Then my neighbor sent me an email that awakened me further to how hazardous it is to have a landfill in my back yard. She alerted me to composting organic materials instead of throwing them in my trash can so that I am not contributing as much to my “backyard” problem.
I woke up after falling asleep in my favorite chair this evening, only to notice in the newspaper on my lap the headlines I had ignored. They were about climate change and how the car I drive, the heat source I use, and even the sources of protein I consume actually make climate change worse or help slow it down. I’m just one little person but it woke me up to the impact I could be having — for good or for ill.
Then I was awake and felt more alert and energized. I wanted to know more and do more. Suddenly, there were all these publications and articles at my fingertips that revealed stories previously seldom told, like about slavery in America. I started reading and was shocked that my awareness had been so shallow. I could see as I never saw before the long troubling shadow of what preceding generations did in the course of slavery, some that were even in my family tree, and how it still impacts society today.
Now being awake is more difficult, but at the same time I feel stronger and somehow more empowered than I did when I was my sleepy old self.
Looking back, it strikes me as odd that I wanted to be asleep all the time. Maybe it helped me not to have bad dreams or just kept me from feelings I didn’t want to feel. Once you wake up to the dark side of something you always thought was only good, then you have to decide if you are going to change.
There is the real discomfort! Going back to sleep can solve the problem. If I am asleep to something I could actually change, then I don’t have to worry about what I might lose if I changed. Staying sleepy, if not asleep, protects me from what I do not want to know, and that means I do not have to do anything differently and isn’t that just a lot better?
Think of all the ways we can stay sleepy: get news from only one perspective, do not read what we don’t want to know and even ban anything from being read that might disrupt our sleep, keep to ourselves and those who think like us, wear our politics on our hats and shirts so everyone knows we are not going to entertain any new thoughts, and post yard signs and ominous flags to declare that ours is a safe place to remain asleep. Yay, all good ideas for staying sleepy.
Now I see why “woke” has such a bad reputation. Good night.