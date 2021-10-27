Science is not synonymous with truth and the law does not mean justice. The assertions of politicians to “follow the science” and raising expectations for the courts to mediate justice have only contributed to the loss of credibility for each. Hysteria about “fake news” becomes plausible when language is misused and false equivalencies are allowed to stand. “Truth” and “justice” are deeply nuanced and much more soulful than how they appear in headline speech and ventricular use.
Science is a process, not a static conclusion. It is based upon the scientific method which, to oversimplify, has five steps: 1) observation, 2) questioning, 3) hypothesis, 4) prediction, and 5) testing. In other words: See something, ask a question about it, make a hypothesis (a proposed explanation) that can be tested, predict the outcome, and test the prediction. Then, if the hypothesis seems to have been correct, the next step is to use the results of the testing to make new predictions. At some point along the way, other independent scientists are invited to test the conclusions because the conclusions must be repeatable. All of which is to say, it is a process that goes on and on, requires time, and includes numerous sources.
But the scientific method is conducted by people, and nothing human beings do is perfect. Mistakes get made. Even the most minute variable can change the outcomes. A hazardous virus comes along, declarations get made about how to be protected, and then a variant is discovered and safety protocols require adjustment.
Most problematic, however, is the profit-driven media and entertainment industry making declarations called “scientific” that scientists themselves would not declare. “Following the science” has become a clarion cry of liberal politicians to distinguish themselves from Trump conservatives who reject the authority of science. “Truth” in the lexicon of current political debate, is self-apparent (not in need of evidence beyond its declaration), and absolute. True science is incapable of delivering that idea of truth.
Now, the problem with the law as the dispenser of justice is that it is a closed system — a Rube Goldberg machine. It is not about justice in the moral sense, it is about navigating a haystack of prescriptions that rub, intersect, and parallel one another. It requires a high priesthood of anointed mediators who speak and write in a language derivative of common English but nonsensical without training. Two laws can stipulate nearly the same thing yet be conflict with one another.
Morality is not the concern of the law. It is whether the laws have been adhered to, and when in conflict, have been mediated by the proper authority.
Judeo-Christian concepts of “justice” are rooted in the notion of righteousness, or very generally, goodness. Like science, exploring what is good or righteous (just) is a process. But most calls for justice we hear today are rooted in the notion of distributive justice: how much or how little is someone entitled to, including how much punishment for how much crime. Instead of righteousness, which is concerned with quality and fidelity in relationships, distributive justice is focused on quantity.
Science cannot deliver “truth” and the law cannot deliver authentic “justice.” More about actual truth and justice, and who can deliver them, next week.