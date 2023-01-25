Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.