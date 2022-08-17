A Geneva police officer was upset when he thought a city counselor had scrawled unflattering words about police on the sidewalk, in chalk, in front of the public safety building during a public demonstration. That was his explanation for creating what was deemed a threatening screensaver aimed at that council member. Appropriately, he was disciplined. I also hope that he (and anyone under such circumstances) also was encouraged or even expected to receive therapy or spiritual direction.

Cameron Miller of Geneva is an author and minister. His fiction and poetry are available through Amazon. Contact him through his website at subversivepreacher.org.

