A Geneva police officer was upset when he thought a city counselor had scrawled unflattering words about police on the sidewalk, in chalk, in front of the public safety building during a public demonstration. That was his explanation for creating what was deemed a threatening screensaver aimed at that council member. Appropriately, he was disciplined. I also hope that he (and anyone under such circumstances) also was encouraged or even expected to receive therapy or spiritual direction.
DENIM SPIRIT: Yelling 'Fire!' in a theater
By CAMERON MILLER
