’Tis the season for new beginnings, fresh starts, and all that jazz. But for me, and specifically, for anyone reading my column, 2023 is the year of returning to the vault and finally setting things right. I’m speaking, of course, of the need for serious and sustained attention to the ways in which Ontario County has struggled to improve the lives of the majority of its residents.
If you look at Ontario County’s statistics in population growth, average household income, and educational attainment, you might conclude that everything’s OK. It would certainly appear that we’re doing better than our regional neighbors such as Seneca, Cayuga, Yates and Wayne counties. However, recent housing and poverty data shared by New York state prove true what many kind souls working in human services have been saying for years: Ontario County is an expensive place to live and has trapped many residents into low-opportunity zones.
The western corner of the county, which serves as a bedroom community for Rochester, has experienced the easy and natural growth that comes from being an outer-ring suburb, but that prosperity should not be confused with effective policies to raise the standard of living for county residents generally.
The point of this column is not to point the finger at any person, agency, or elected official. Instead, I am hoping that 2023 is the year that Ontario County — having fresh leadership in several areas — can finally start taking a holistic approach to governing in the public interest. Three policy shifts could significantly impact the quality of life for Ontario County’s residents who, although they live east of Route 332, still matter.
First, the county needs to take seriously the negative impact of the landfill on economic development for the region. The landfill is owned by the county but operated by Casella. This is an arrangement that the county once believed was in our collective best interest. It clearly is not.
People don’t want to move into communities that smell like trash, local taxpayers can’t afford to keep doing expensive road projects to fix the damage from heavy trash trucks, and I would argue that “landfill tourism” is less compelling than the wine, culinary, and environmental recreation tourism the Finger Lakes is trying to be known for. All of the funds generated from the dump should be dumped directly into the coffers of the municipalities that are downstream, downwind, and along the main thoroughfares of the landfill.
Of course, the supervisors from the western part of the county will say that equal distribution of the proceeds is the most “fair,” but equal and equitable are not the same, and those who suffer more should be compensated more.
Second, the county needs to focus on housing. Other counties have a housing department or division, or at least a committee. In Ontario County, it doesn’t even have its own tab on the website. Ontario County has designated the Geneva Housing Authority as its housing agency, but provides no benchmarks or policy guidelines apart from administering the Section 8 Housing Voucher program and general “affordable housing” concerns. Other counties have robust homeownership assistance programs, set goals for housing quality, availability, and economic mobility of residents, and then measure those outcomes.
The county has finally engaged a consulting firm to conduct a housing study. You can go to the county website and find a link to complete a survey, which begins by collecting a lot of data that is available from a variety of online sources, but then if you can hang in there until question 24, you will have a chance to list concerns you may have about housing conditions in the county and make suggestions for what would be most helpful to the situation. I encourage you to take the survey — it’s the first step in putting a brighter spotlight on this issue.
Third, the county needs to understand that its two cities, Geneva and Canandaigua, can be cultivated as areas of opportunity and growth, rather than just being written off as dumping grounds for problems other communities don’t want to deal with. Urban planning research shows that focusing on suburbs has not led to the healthy growth counties want. Sure, developers are drawn to land with low taxes and projects that get government subsidies for adding “affordable” units. But the county needs to be measuring outcomes rather than just output.
If people can afford an apartment in the suburbs but not the car they will need to get from that location to their job, what is the net benefit? What is the improvement to that family’s life?
If we can spend 2023 thinking about people instead of just numbers, I think there is a lot of good to come!