At first blush, it seems less than ideal to start the new year in Geneva with a vacant Council seat and a vacancy in the city manager’s position. I wish Sage Gerling well in her new position but believe this is indicative of city staff not being utilized or engaged as much as they should be (by Council), which makes looking elsewhere an attractive option.
With two missing pieces to fill, this might provide just the reset that the city needs to figure itself out.
For the past four years (yes, this starts well before the current group in office), Geneva has seemed a bit adrift. Are we a serious community where businesses would want to locate (and stay), in a prime tourism location with beautiful amenities and challenges that can be overcome with collective effort? Or, is it just another place where people like to bicker, offer complaints without solutions, and use only their immediate personal experience as the basis of what’s worth working for?
I once again open myself to the accusation that I’m naive in saying that Geneva is and will be that first kind of place. We can be better than where we find ourselves now, but it takes some searching (of the soul, not city manager-type) and a lot of work.
I’m not pinning all of this on the City Council. The members of Council are, in theory, a reflection of their constituents’ values. If we’re a collection of residents who want things “solved” using the rules of middle school lunch tables or first-person-shooter video games, then I suppose there’s no need to change course. A councilor actually said “I know you are but what am I?” And, more than one hurled expletives across the table in 2021. So, you could just sit back and watch it unravel. But, as I look at my neighbors, each on a different point of the political spectrum, I see simple but beautiful points of commonality.
We want a home that doesn’t incite panic at tax time. We want safety alongside mutual respect and understanding. We want kids to be healthy and flourishing in whatever activities best fit their talents, everyone’s table to have a meal, everyone’s head a pillow, everyone’s wallet enough money to at least keep the lights on. We’re most of the way there on these things, but we rarely acknowledge it.
In that kind of Geneva, where we talk about outcomes, goals, and aspirations, there’s not much (if any) room for the sloppy decision-making, boastful rhetoric, and failure of the Council to work as a whole that has been years in the making but culminated in a culture that drove a member to resign and city staff to follow. What profile can we build to attract a city manager that isn’t just looking for an escape from elsewhere, but a professional manager that is drawn to the city we know we can be?
Council would be mistaken to rush into a manager search right now. Anyone worth their salt would look at the disconnect between what the city says it wants in its planning documents (because manager types care about planning documents) and how it operates. Luckily, Adam Blowers heading the staff gives us the freedom of time. Blowers is skilled, tolerant, and has his pulse on the city’s bottom line. He can give Council accurate information to make decisions and provide sound recommendations in response to their preferences. He’s not going to get into the fray of the squabbling, and he is a confident and more-than-competent face of the city as we rebuild our identity into something that would draw a pool of job candidates that Geneva could get excited about (This assumes he doesn’t want the job permanently — though if he does, that would be great!).
Future columns will explore how Council could signal a commitment to governing Geneva as a whole. They could begin with the immediate job of seating a temporary Ward 6 representative, which Council seemed unprepared for even with six months’ advance notice. The position is only one year before a special election hands the decision back to the voters. If former Councilor Pruett has identified someone who has the honest intentions to put their ward before their ego (following in his footsteps), then the professional thing to do would be to defer to his judgment.
I guess that’s the first test of the new year.
Editor’s note: Blowers announced his resignation, effective Feb. 1, after this column was submitted for publication.