Houston had to abandon its marketing slogan “See what’s hot in Houston!” after rolling blackouts repeatedly cut off power to residents and businesses during summer heat waves. It was replaced with “A city of no limits!”
I can see how the consultants who came up with that thought they were appealing to young professionals looking for growing job opportunities at corporations headquartered in the city. But, if you’ve ever been to Houston, read about Houston, or looked Houston up on Google Maps, you would find suburban sprawl with loops of roads that can get you all tangled up and turned around. Not really a selling point, and the slogan was quickly and loudly mocked by the very people it was trying to attract.
My point in sharing this is that sometimes a catchy phrase might not paint the picture you intended. Of course, we don’t have to go to Houston to see this; we can just watch a Geneva City Council meeting.
When it comes to taxes, out-of-town landlords, capital improvement projects, rent prices, and just about any issues that affect the daily lives of longtime residents of this fair city, the current council majority (the five members that say party doesn’t matter except for making sure you know they are not part of the Democratic minority) has taken an “anything goes” approach. And the group as a whole has exercised very little self-control in terms of how it conducts itself or treats members of the public.
Now, you might like ”Anything Goes” as a show tune (the Frank Sinatra cover of it was on repeat this summer at my house), but not as public policy.
Gone are the days when a budget work session could be an actual discussion that had substance and allowed for disagreements without name-calling, finger-pointing, or attempts to humiliate those that you don’t agree with. That is possible because I attended many. My budget ideas were rarely welcomed with open arms and I often disagreed with my colleagues, but the conversation was
- usually civil and productive. People compromised, people took time to consider what someone else was saying, and even when we were really battling over an issue we made it about the idea, not the person.
It’s hard to imagine that happening these days. Much of what we see now is grandstanding and trying to lock in votes for reelection. The current council has demonstrated an inability to compromise. This is not because they aren’t intelligent; it’s because they have calculated that compromise doesn’t win elections. If the only thing you can offer voters is your pledge to oppose someone else, then I guess you have to “lean in” on being nasty. It’s a sad state of affairs.
The currency of government should be ideas, not soundbites. If an idea has merit, it should be worked on. If an idea is bad, it can be discussed without name-calling and mockery, or it can be allowed to disappear all on its own. If an idea isn’t going to fly, then why blow hot air at it? If it gets to a point where something is headed for a vote that would really negatively impact the city, then
- provide a counter-argument. But these days we get a lot of manufactured opposition so guys can pick up political points by magnifying small issues using strong, degrading language.
When “anything goes,” this is what we get.
This Friday night, Geneva will get a dose of productive political discussion. Bill Whitaker, James Carville, and Chris Christie will take the stage at the Smith Opera House. Will they solve the world’s problems? No. But I know for certain that they will conduct themselves in the only way we can hope to solve any problems — with respect for ideas, with vigorous and lively debate, and with a shared commitment to making their words matter. It will be a much-needed reminder that people don’t have to agree on everything, or even on much, as long as we don’t lose sight of our responsibility to care for our neighbors — whether they’re on our street, in our region, or across the country. I hope that idea can set some limits around the way local politicians conduct their work moving forward.