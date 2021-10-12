Earlier this year (the first week of June to be a bit more exact), Deb Hall of the Finger Lakes Landlord’s Association and I co-wrote a guest appearance in the Times about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The ERAP program is part of the federally-funded COVID relief package to make landlords whole for the rents not paid under the eviction moratorium and to allow tenants the ability to get caught up. It seemed a win-win — keep people from ending up homeless while allowing landlords, particularly small mom-and-pop operations, to keep up with their mortgages (the payments of which were also made more lenient through national pandemic protections). However, it seems that distributions from this fund have been slow in coming, mostly related to issues with the multi-layered certification needed for the funds.
Unlike the stimulus funds, which were sent to people directly without an application being filed or hurdles to jump over, the ERAP program has multiple requirements. Setting aside for the moment the very real issue of accessing an online portal to upload pages of documentation, there are several challenges to getting started with the application. First, families need to determine how much to ask for and for which months. ERAP gives a higher priority to rent owed during a period of unemployment. Parents who are already struggling to balance work schedules with affordable childcare. Then there is the requirement to prove how much is owed and for which months. To do that, the tenant and landlord have to agree on how payments or partial payments during COVID were applied (was all money credited to arrears or was it applied each month toward that particular amount owed?) Even a person who kept excellent records since the start of COVID just in case they would eventually need such documentation might have trouble with that one. Then there is the problem of non-responsive landlords.
In Geneva, a lot of the rental property is owned by non-human entities. I’m not saying that to insult landlords or to suggest that we have an extraterrestrial real estate firm, but many of the rentals are not situations where a tenant sees a landlord each month to pay the bill. Instead, many rental properties are owned by limited liability corporations (LLCs) that might not even have a local address or contact person. Not to call out anyone by name, but a particular corporation that owns several houses with many rental units has, as its official contact information, a small mail-receiving box at a strip mall in a different city. Try getting that mailbox on the phone when you need a form signed!
Moreover, an LLC might have a financial incentive for taking a loss on a property and waiting to eventually evict rather than collecting ERAP funds. The City-Town COVID Task Force heard many testimonials from service providers who were notified of a vacant unit only to find out that the owner intended to leave it empty, presumably for a year-end tax advantage. Vacant units are less likely to be well-maintained on the exterior, as many people who live near such houses can attest. This is not the way Finger Lakes communities should want their housing market managed.
What Deb and I tried to convey in our article, and what I’d like to re-emphasize now, is that the availability of safe, affordable housing is a critical mission and also a collective responsibility. There are lots of tenants and landlords making a good faith effort to access ERAP funds to stabilize the local housing market, but there are others who are not. Finger Lakes municipalities should follow the lead of other communities in making sure landlord information is easy to access, that there are ombudsman programs to facilitate communication and assistance, and that local elected officials know, and refer constituents to, the many programs available to help people navigate the ERAP process (in Geneva that’s: Catholic Charities, LAWNY, and FLACRA).
I believe we have an obligation to get to know our neighbors and understand the struggles they might be facing. But even if you don’t feel moved to care about what someone else is going through, think of it this way: housing quality (which is not great now) will certainly never get better if landlords aren’t accessing the ERAP assistance that’s out there for them. Whatever motivates you, I hope you’ll consider getting to know more about what’s going on in the rental real estate market and working to improve it.