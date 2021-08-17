In an age of conspicuous consumption — when there is an expectation of society that your phone, television, computer, car, shoes, even hairstyle must be updated, replaced, changed, or just discarded frequently — it’s hard to come up with a list of things within our immediate reach that have lasted, or will last 50 years.
Things that do persist over time usually have three key elements: forethought, durability, and relevance. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy (the decision-making body of the Mohawks, Oneidas, Onondagas, Cayugas, and Senecas) states that they are governed by a “Seven Generation Principle.” Unlike the Seventh Generation cleaning supplies that you might find in the store, this is not an exercise in “greenwashing” but is rather a conscious effort to reorient and reframe present-day decisions. The principle roughly goes like this: If we think of the land not as ours, but rather on loan to us from future generations, we will make decisions that conserve or improve conditions rather than depleting resources. From that perspective we are caretakers of the land rather than just takers from the land. Things created would be well planned, durable, and relevant to our needs over the long term. It’s hard to see how things like hydrofracking or trash incineration would ever be allowed because they use up and pollute natural resources with no possibility of replenishment or long term sustainability.
I wish I had more knowledge of and experience with the Haudenosaunee principles, given that we exist in this space and should strive to know more about who came before us, but I don’t.
While I attempt to remedy that, I want to take stock of some of the ways that people who came before us readied this time and space for us in a way that is benevolent and beneficial. In 2006, the City of Geneva celebrated its Bicentennial. Part of the ceremony at the Smith Opera House involved opening a time capsule that had been put together and stored at the Geneva Historical Society (now called Historic Geneva) for 50 years. While the items were interesting (and you can learn more about what was in it by visiting Historic Geneva) what really stuck with me was the intentionality of the selection. As the emcee of the event stated while the capsule was being opened, the people who assembled the items didn’t know us yet but had us in mind. As with the Haudenosaunee principle, can you imagine what would happen if we made decisions with the impact on unborn generations in mind?
The closest I can come to understanding this principle of responsible stewardship is my own parents: Fifty years ago (this weekend!) these two high school sweethearts got married. They went into the marriage with an image of the family they wanted to create and took steps to make that happen. They worked at jobs and saved funds to make the best life possible for a daughter (and subsequent grandchildren) that didn’t exist yet. So even though I’m still far away from age 50, I can recognize that the direction my life has taken and the love and security I have enjoyed is over 50 years in the making.
My parents had lots of choices in their life and made the decision to forego some of the flashier things in life in favor of making life better for their daughter and grandchildren. My love and thanks go to my Mom and Dad for being thoughtful, deliberate, and loving and building a marriage, home, and life that is a model for all good things. While I hope this column lets them know how grateful I am, I also hope we might all be inspired — by them, or by the actions of the time capsule group in Geneva, or by the Haudenosaunee ethics — to be able to step away from the treadmill of consumerism, convenience, and short-term-gain, to instead focus on actions and decisions that will improve the lives of people who are yet to be.