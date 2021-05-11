Last week, the police had to be called to a Webster school board meeting to try to restore order. It seems the adults there to discuss that their children were unable to behave as ... adults. We remember a few years back when the same had to be done at a Seneca Falls Town Board meeting, when the egos of the elected officials clouded their judgment to the point that they were almost literally at each other’s throats. Zoom meetings and Facebook Live broadcasts in Geneva became the venue for attention-seekers to put on a show (and sometimes a fundraiser) without much concern for the well-being of their neighbors.
But as the Geneva City Council returned to in-person meetings last week, the atmosphere was downright cordial (for the most part). Part of that change might be attributed (I hope) to the fact that councilors have completed all of the interviews for the various police accountability measures (body camera committee, police review board, etc) and, as was reported by the Finger Lakes Times, the councilors most opposed to the formation of these boards actually found themselves pleased with the quality of candidates who applied.
Perhaps a lesson has been learned that most people in Geneva are honestly focused on improving the community and lending a hand to help with a more professional and systematic approach to governing, instead of being out to get someone. With councilors able to meet and interact with candidates outside of the public Zoom circus, it seems they were reminded of a sense of common humanity and purpose — to see volunteers for these boards as they really are, instead of how someone with a self-serving agenda was trying to describe them.
And so, with the understanding that police accountability does not mean hostility, “defunding” or any of the other boogeyman ideas floated by those opposed to it, it looks like the members of City Council who were loudest on camera are ready to settle into the role of actually governing. The mayor, to his credit, has attempted to establish some new rules of order and allowed the councilors to share, face to face, some of the concerns they had about how Council had been operating.
Councilor Regan addressed some of the unfounded, and hurtful, claims made about her on Facebook by another council member. Councilor Burrall lent support to the idea that personal attacks have no place in public discourse by elected officials, but should be saved for “your kitchen table” if someone needs to vent. Councilor Pealer worried about being censored if his online comments can’t mention other councilors at all (the mayor did a good job of explaining that there is a difference between criticizing a person’s public statements and votes rather than criticizing a person’s individual beliefs or values). Councilor Noone, usually quick to offer an immature jab or insult over Zoom, was noticeably quiet (which was cause for concern in its own right, as the point of the discussion was for an honest airing of concerns, which everyone else seemed to take seriously).
With that discussion setting the stage for a more productive and professional working relationship among the group, it made me hope that Council has turned over a new leaf. But let’s remember, the group does not exist in a vacuum. As my last column addressed, the community itself has been bubbling with pockets of nastiness. Being distanced from one another has certainly allowed that to go unchecked in many ways. But, as was pointed out repeatedly to Council, elected officials should hold themselves to a higher standard.
Perhaps, going forward, the mayor’s new rules of order can expand from “no personal attacks” to include the following concrete guidelines:
Statements of disagreement should be framed as “I disagree with _____ , because ____ .” Where the reason given is some specific fact or claim. This will eliminate the “that’s just wrong!” or “You don’t know what you’re talking about!” outbursts.
No universal statements of “everyone,” “the people,” or “the City” to support a position. No single councilor speaks for every resident, and even Council as a whole isn’t representing 100% of Genevans 100% of the time. Saying “everyone wants” or “everyone opposes” something is hyperbole, not fact. Council needs to stick to the facts.
Call me crazy, but I still think this Council can get good work done for the community. I’m not willing to give up on them yet, and I hope you haven’t. If we can all communicate with a bit more maturity and compassion Geneva will be better for it, and isn’t that what this is all about?