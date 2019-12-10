‘Twas the night before Christmas in the Finger Lakes region
All tourists and residents were enjoying the season.
The wreath was hung up on City Hall with care
In time for St. Nicholas to greet children there.
Electeds were nestled all snug in their beds;
While visions of tax payments danced in their heads.
And the kids and I, in jammies all festive and matching,
Had just settled down for some Nordic-like hygge-ing.
When up through the vents there arose such an odor,
I sprang up from my bed to check the garbage toter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash,
Pulled back the curtains and threw up the sash.
The moon on the breast of the new fallen snow,
Gave a lustre of midday to objects below,
When what into my wondering nose did trespass?
But a powerful wafting of sulphurous gas.
Overpoweringly sour in my throat came a lump,
I knew in a moment it must be the dump.
More rapid than eagles those bad scents did travel,
And I gasped and I shouted as my peace did unravel,
“Casella! High Acres! Waste Management, too!
On the east side and west side, what are we to do?
To the edge of Geneva! To Seneca Falls!
Just dash away! Dash away! Dash away all!”
As leaves that before the wild hurricane fly,
Stray garbage and papers all float in the sky.
And over the housetops the stank air it flew,
With notes of fake perfume and other chemicals, too--
And then, with a twinkling, I saw past the roof
A large flaming column I thought was a spoof.
As I turned my head and looked all around,
There was a huge chimney rising up past the town.
It had a blue flame and a steady output,
It was burning up methane and spitting out soot.
And trucks lined the roadway, each one with a load
With out-of-state garbage, a sight to behold.
The trash, it amassed! The piles, quite scary!
It rose up like mountains, the sight made me wary.
The County officials they just say “we know,
We are ‘carefully watching’ these poison hills grow;
We’ve hired consultants for the ‘situation’,
To review your complaints from all over creation.”
Chemicals, drywall, old scraps from the deli
All dumped on our farmland and making things smelly.
Study upon study that sits on a shelf,
Makes me laugh when I think of it, in spite of myself.
With a wink of their eye and a twist of their head,
The county officials just fill us with dread.
They keep giving more time for “solutions” to come,
While we use itstinks.org til our fingers are numb.
Each time we’re outside it’s an assault on the nose,
We can’t have a picnic or hang out our clothes.
We must go to the meetings, make noise, even whistle,
Until we cause them to act, or at least just to bristle.
They must hear us exclaim, whenever they’re in our sight:
“Merry Christmas to all, will you please do what’s right?”