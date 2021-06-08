They say “all politics is local,” which has always struck me as both true and grammatically incorrect (I feel like it should be “all politics are local” but there’s another case where our feelings and the truth diverge — insofar as the rules of grammar are objective standards).
Anyway, I was thinking about the way in which the national political debate surrounding the transportation infrastructure bill and taxing the wealthy to pay for it has very local, relatable implications. And once again, like the previous column I wrote about unemployment benefits and how they are not the sole reason that some people are not returning to work (hopefully you noticed last week that a priority category for landlords to receive payments for back rent is “currently unemployed” tenants — meaning that pressuring people to return to work immediately actually jeopardized housing security in a real way and could leave landlords high and dry) this column is also prompted by conversations overheard while at the store (this time it’s the grocery store, not the garden center).
I ask you to imagine you’re standing at the grocery checkout. The person in front of you is purchasing shrimp, chicken shish kabobs, and a Caesar salad kit. Perhaps you consider these “luxury” foods and get upset when you see the person paying for their groceries with SNAP benefits (food stamps). Maybe you go home to post to your Facebook page how unfair it seems that taxes collected from your wages are supporting benefits for someone, who you assume isn’t working, to buy foods you feel you can’t afford yourself. And you believe those tax dollars would be better spent fixing the potholes on your street or the crumbling bridge you have to drive over on the way to work, so you contact your elected officials and ask them to “fix the system.”
Now, let’s set aside the fact that healthy food is almost always more expensive than things such as bologna, white bread, and processed cheese (the things you might be thinking someone using food stamps should be buying) and also that the high sodium, high fat diets of cheap convenience food lead to health problems (the treatments of which are expensive and you might then complain are driving up the cost of health care), and also that it’s really not your place to judge what a person is choosing to eat, and just look at this fact:
According to data collected by the non-partisan Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, 87% of SNAP recipients from a family with a non-disabled adult are working while receiving benefits. In fact, the law “already limits SNAP participation for childless adults who are not employed at least half-time to just three months out of every three years, and imposes other work requirements, for which failure to comply can result in sanctions.” So if you are not disabled but not working, you can only receive food stamps for three months in any three-year period.
So I ask you to imagine another scenario: The owners of a large corporation hire local workers and pay low wages to keep corporate profits high. They purchase Chinese products to avoid using American manufacturing firms and mark up prices on things you purchase. They hide the profits in offshore accounts and/or find legal loopholes to avoid paying their fair share of corporate taxes that are used to support programs like SNAP and Medicaid, which their employees rely on to survive, as well as the Department of Transportation budget which provides state and local governments with money to maintain roads and bridges that you drive on every day to get to and from work.
But of course this isn’t imaginary. As reported on Fox News, “70% of food stamp recipients who work at the United States’ second-largest employer [Amazon] and other chain retailers like Walmart work full time ... But while food insecurity and an economic crisis cripple American workers, billionaires like Bezos, also Amazon’s CEO, are only getting richer.”
Given this reality, I guess I don’t understand why you don’t have a similar reaction as you did to the person buying their groceries after a hard day’s work? Why don’t you go home to post to your Facebook page how upsetting it is that tax dollars are not collected from billionaires but are collected from your hard earned wages; and how those tax dollars could be spent fixing the potholes on your street or the crumbling bridge you have to drive over on the way to work; and contacting your elected officials to ask them to do something about it? A minimum corporate tax rate for companies like Amazon and Walmart seems a small price to pay for needed local infrastructure improvements, when you actually stop to think about it.