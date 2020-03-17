At the most recent Geneva City Council meeting, a proposal was put forward to increase the sales tax rate within the city limits as a way of generating additional revenue. While I certainly appreciate creativity and a desire to move away from over-reliance on property taxes, I believe there is lower hanging fruit. Geneva could be getting more sales tax revenue right now if it renegotiated an old agreement with Ontario County.
In 2005 the cities of Geneva and Canandaigua decided to work together to change the county sales tax distribution model. This was an important step because Ontario County has never equitably distributed the sales tax collected within its borders. Unfortunately, the agreement negotiated by the two cities — convoluted and in some places terribly ambiguous as it was — still doesn’t achieve the equity that we deserve, and that’s why it needs to be revisited.
To understand the genesis of the proposal you have to go back to the early 2000s, when Wilmorite Properties (known around here as the owners of del Lago Resort & Casino, but also the developers of Eastview Mall) wanted Geneva to help bring high-end retailers to Victor. How could a city on the east side of the county help a mall on the west side? Two words: Empire Zone.
The Empire Zone program was created by New York state to help low-income communities attract developers with a variety of financial incentives, including (ironically) sales tax exemptions on construction materials. But the Empire Zone, primarily administered by Industrial Development Agencies across the state, was ended after a series of questionable deals and outright abuses. One of those questionable deals was the “sale” of Empire Zones to other communities (a practice The New York Times called a “pork barrel scam”). This was the essence of the Geneva-Wilmorite “deal.” In exchange for the promise of a few million dollars (which the city of Geneva was never fully paid), Wilmorite’s land was designated part of Geneva’s Empire Zone with all the rights and privileges therein (a little Geneva Empire Zone outpost 30 miles away). Wilmorite reaped over $22 million in benefits from the program, thanks to the city (and the NYS taxpayers). When those new high-end stores opened, the mall started generating massive sales tax revenue for the county, to the tune of $9.6 million annually, which was not finding its way back to Geneva.
Since it would take three columns to discuss all the intricacies of the sales tax negotiations (and I would be the only person riveted by the story!) let me summarize this way: New York state requires counties to collect sales tax. Four percent of tax collected goes back to the state, the rest is the county’s to distribute. If the county shares sales tax with individual municipalities, it is mandated to do so based on population, which is meant to help cities. But Ontario County doesn’t want to do it that way, so Canandaigua and Geneva decided long ago to “preempt” the program and collect sales tax themselves (sending the state’s portion directly and then splitting the rest between the city and the county).
After the Wilmorite deal, Geneva realized that if the cities opted back into the county collection system (abandoning preemption), then Ontario County would have to share sales tax by population or keep it all for the county’s general fund. As you might imagine, the smaller towns and villages in the county didn’t want to lose the sales tax revenue that allows them to keep their property tax rates low or non-existent; they are perfectly happy to continue to let the cities subsidize their operations.
There is, however, a third option: Counties can create a different revenue-sharing plan subject to the state comptroller’s approval. So a plan was crafted that brought more money into the cities but still appeased those smaller communities, because nothing could pass the Board of Supervisors without their votes. The resulting agreement was not fair, not equitable, and not easily understood — but it was the only arrangement that could get the votes to pass.
Times have changed, and many of the most stringent opponents to an equitable sales tax distribution have been replaced by fairer-minded representatives. Shopping habits also have changed, and the overall numbers look different than they did then. The current agreement expires in 2023, but under state law the cities always retain the upper hand. Before we talk about increasing any taxes, we ought to pursue what should already be coming to us.
Jackie Augustine lives with her three children in Geneva, where she served on City Council for 16 years. An ethics instructor at Keuka College, she also is co-director of the Seneca7 relay race. Email her at writethingcolumn@gmail.com.