A recent radio show discussed research findings from the insurance industry that showed people who receive an apology after an accident are less likely to sue and more likely to accept small settlements. As a result, some insurance companies are training their representatives and attorneys in “the art of the apology.”
Does a statement crafted to avoid the negative consequences of an incident count as an apology? I think the answer is “no.”
When I saw the video of At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III at the lakefront rally disparaging “minority squawkers,” claiming his mind was made up against police accountability no matter what anyone said, and saying he would have liked to “kill everybody” involved in a forum he attended the day before (I was one of the panelists at that forum), I knew he needed to apologize. I sent him an email, and while he didn’t respond directly, he did send a group message with a transcript of a video “apology.” It was the kind of monotone statement that kids feel forced to give if they are trying to avoid a punishment, but feel they were actually justified in what they did (I wouldn’t be surprised if Frank’s first draft ended with “but you started it!”).
The video opens with Frank sporting a “thin blue line” bracelet on the arm held right in front of the screen. Since his comments were about policing, this was basically like apologizing with your fingers crossed behind your back. Visuals aside, Frank’s “apology” was missing some key elements:
• Identification of who was harmed.
Apologizing to “all,” as he did, is apologizing to no one. The people he said he wanted to shoot, the people he mocked, and the voters he misled when he said he would be open to all points of view and never prejudge an issue were addressed individually when he was angry, but not when he was apologetic. When apologizing, you must be direct. If that means you have to say a little more to more than one person, so be it.
• Identification of what harm he caused.
An apology has to be for something. He apologized for how he sounded and for disappointing himself, but at no point did he address what he did to others. By speaking in generalizations and not saying “I am sorry that I said I wanted people dead … ” or “I apologize for referring to leaders of Geneva’s Black community as ‘minority squawkers,’” he avoided taking responsibility for what actually happened and instead tried to turn all attention to his own embarrassment.
• Identification of his motivation.
When you feel you’ve done something wrong, your first question should be “why?” That level of self-reflection is needed before you can approach someone with a promise to behave differently. This isn’t about excuses, but about providing context and predictability. If Frank doesn’t know why he was so triggered by the community forum or unable to hear any legitimate claims in the public dialogue about police accountability, then he isn’t ready to apologize.
• Assurance that he won’t do it again.
Because he doesn’t identify what he did, why, or how he will avoid repeating it in the future, we are all left believing that while he may check to be sure he isn’t being recorded next time, nothing has changed. The “apology” is really “I’m sorry I got caught,” which is a typical, but disappointing stand-in for a real apology.
When this happened and I said Frank needed to apologize, a friend pointed out my tendency as an enabler — letting someone off the hook for inexcusably bad behavior because I just want to believe that they didn’t mean to do what they did. But that friend shared a quote that motivated him to immediately call for Frank’s resignation. The quote, by Maya Angelou, says “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
I hope Frank figures himself out so he doesn’t treat people that way again, but a non-apology just isn’t going to cut it this time. If a councilor threatening to shoot his own constituents isn’t out of bounds, then we really are a community of enablers who will tolerate anything. We don’t need to see his shame, we need to see his empathy. Because he has been unwilling or unable to show any, he must resign.