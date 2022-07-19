This column begins with an obvious statement: Humans tend to be selfish. The major world religions teach and urge us to fight that tendency, to care about the needs of others, to love our neighbors as ourselves. When most of us think about the kind of community we want to call home, we think about the neighborly greetings, looking out for one another, and helping out in times of need.
In Geneva, a lot of this happens on a daily basis. There are a lot of individuals who, either through their own initiative or in connection with an organized group, do things that keep Geneva feeling like home.
That sense of seeing, caring for, and acting on interests that aren’t just insular and self-promoting is what I think we would all expect of our elected officials. But as any observer of Geneva City Council can see, that spirit of service beyond self-interest is lacking, and it’s harming the community as a whole.
In the past few meetings, councilors have shared personal “hardships” they have endured that have caused them to “do something” to rectify things. A councilor who likes to use a boat wants a marina to park it at; a councilor who was blocked from making a left turn at his bank twice wants better traffic conditions; councilors who work days want only evening meetings, etc. But these big issues — tourism development, public works, and governance — should matter to all elected officials whether they are having a direct and immediate negative experience with something or not.
Being solely focused on personal experience prevents consideration and understanding of the experience of others, and that makes for bad policy. For instance, many councilors talk about “economic development.” We can all agree that this is an important issue that a well-functioning city government should be working on. Right now, City Council is mostly people who purchased their home several years (or decades) ago, who work non-service industry jobs with “typical” work hours, and are not the primary caregiver of children in the home. But that’s not representative of Geneva, where there is a higher percentage of renters than homeowners, a growing number of swing-shift or non-traditional workers, and lots of single-parent households. The disconnect between the lived experience of the elected officials and the rest of us does not mean that they must be unable to understand what it’s like to live here. In fact, every Council in the past has been made up of similar profiles of people (the time commitment and meeting schedule favors participation by people who are financially secure and free in the evenings), but they still managed to take seriously many needs that were not their own.
Some of those well-functioning Councils allowed data, not their personal preferences, to guide policy. The data is clear: In Geneva, economic development means housing, childcare, and public amenities. I don’t rent, I never put my kids in daycare, and the pedestrian bridge linking downtown to the lakefront was long gone before I ever could have used it, but I still see that these three things — good housing, accessible childcare, and infrastructure — are critical to many of Geneva’s families.
Yes, I like to stay involved in the discussions about data (which still happen at City Hall even if they seem to be lacking at City Council meetings), but a larger part of my understanding comes from listening to neighbors and trying to understand their experience, especially where it differs from my own.
Sometimes when people feel threatened, they can get focused on themselves and miss the big picture. This happened again at the last public meeting, when a councilor said Council should only “focus on the small things.” This was part of an extended debate about whether or not to accept the DPW and Fire Department guidance on alternatives to synthetic pesticides.
I suppose that reasonable people could debate whether testing these alternatives to help keep chemicals out of our drinking water is a small thing to discuss (I don’t think it is). I also think reasonable people could debate whether the criticism of volunteers keeping the lakefront flower beds looking nice was a small/petty thing to discuss (I think it was). And, maybe we might also disagree about whether attention to traffic issues matters only when councilors are inconvenienced or if all of us matter as well (I think we do).
But, at the end of the day, Geneva is not well-served by a City Council that can’t consider the experiences of residents other than themselves and tries to only discuss “small things.”