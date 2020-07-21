On Friday night we lost two giants of civil rights, Congressman John Lewis and the Rev. CT Vivian. By the time this column runs, you will have heard about their good works, if you didn’t already know (and if you somehow still do not know, please search out the history). These men put their minds, spirits, and bodies on the line to push America further toward the promise of its founding.
On Saturday night, we were treated to a celestial show as the comet Neowise appeared on the horizon after nightfall and was able to be viewed with the naked eye, and even better with binoculars. You might still be able to catch a glimpse in the coming days — just look to the Northwest sky under the Big Dipper.
The connection between these men who were led by a vision larger than the individual moments, greater than their individual lives, and the understanding that we are all under the same sky, being passed by the same comet, was powerful.
Congressman Lewis was only 23 (and not yet a Congressman) when he addressed the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the 1963 March on Washington. He said, in part:
“My friends, let us not forget that we are involved in a serious social revolution. By and large, American politics is dominated by politicians who build their careers on immoral compromises and ally themselves with open forms of political, economic, and social exploitation. There are exceptions, of course. We salute those. But what political leader can stand up and say, ‘My party is the party of principles?’ ... Where is our party? Where is the political party that will make it unnecessary to march on Washington?” He continued: “To those who have said, ‘Be patient and wait,’ we have long said that we cannot be patient. We do not want our freedom gradually, but we want to be free now! We are tired. We are tired of being beaten by policemen. We are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again. And then you holler, ‘Be patient.’ How long can we be patient? We want our freedom and we want it now.”
Rev. Vivian was a Freedom Rider, also, a field general for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a fierce advocate of voting rights. In Selma, Ala., Rev. Vivian led a march to the courthouse so that Black Americans could register to vote. He was beaten by the county sheriff who was denying entry to the building.
Rev. Vivian said that day, “You can turn your back on me, but you cannot turn your back upon the idea of justice. You can turn your back now, and you can keep the club in your hand, but you cannot beat down justice.”
When receiving the Medal of Freedom, Vivian reflected on his lifelong commitment to helping young people realize their dreams of freedom and equality in America. He said, “You must know: Where are your values? Hold on to them … If you’re not changing things for the benefit of the greater society, then you’re not about much anyway … If we get past survival and talk about freedom and opportunity, we are talking about the good we can do for other people.”
This reminds me of Congressman Lewis’ words to our community in 2007, when he was the convocation speaker at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. He told a story about his aunt’s home, a “shotgun house” with a dirt yard in Alabama. He described being there with his cousins one day when a large storm blew in and the kids were instructed to run to various corners of the house in order to hold it down and not let it be tipped by the wind. He said they were “walking in the wind even though we never ever left the house.”
The analogy to the collective experience is a powerful one that has not left me. And, looking up at that comet in our shared sky, I think of his words from his time right here among us in Geneva: “We all live in the same house, and we must all do our part to hold the house together.”