Yes, it’s that time of year. “A Christmas Carol” is once again creeping its way into my columns (though using a key line of the story as the title of the column is hardly subtle).
The past weekend was an amazing display of holiday cheer here in the Finger Lakes, which is worthy of celebration. A huge congratulations goes out to the It’s a Wonderful Life committee in Seneca Falls, and particularly the Rooks and Korzeniewskis, who put on an amazing run that is full of spirit, community pride, and helps so many local charities! There’s much to love about the tributes to Bedford Falls, and being more like Mary Bailey continues to be one of my aspirational goals, so it’s no surprise that the author of “The Greatest Gift” (Philip van Doren Stern) based that short story (which later became the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”) on the Dickens classic. The themes are the same: loving our neighbors as ourselves means not ignoring the needs of others.
Running the 5K with my family was a great end to a week in which I had sent a letter to my elected representatives in Geneva asking them to please consider taking these holiday tales to heart. The letter was prompted by comments made at the most recent Council meeting, where my ward representative spouted off about Geneva politics being a game that he, and others, had won over the summer, thereby entitling them to do anything they wanted, including actions that resulted in a lawsuit against the city (and remember how legal representation and settlements are paid — with our tax dollars).
On one hand, I appreciated his honesty in sharing how he views the job. On the other hand, I was upset to hear that he truly does call himself a “politician” in the worst sense of the word, where it’s not about working for the people but instead wielding power over others. Some of his colleagues share this opinion, and that does explain why they have not offered any resolutions to address the city’s many challenges. It’s as if they respond to every critical issue — families lacking adequate food, homeless children, seniors struggling to pay bills, working parents without childcare, rising fuel costs, people in housing with inadequate heat, homeowners facing foreclosure — with the same indifferent refrain that fell from Scrooge’s lips, “Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?”
You might think I’m being too hard on our elected officials. After all, you might say, they are people too — not perfect, not all-powerful. But here’s the difference: Elected officials are the people who stood up and said, “Pick me! I want to be in charge. I want to do the work. I want to help run things!” So I don’t think it’s all that unusual for us to expect the people who volunteered for the post, and then get paid to hold it, to actually take it seriously, seek solutions, and put forward some effort to improve the community.
Instead, we’ve seen woefully little from this council. Part of that is owing to the fact that new ideas have either been blocked completely or have been whittled down to be as least-impactful as possible to preserve the status quo. But the other part of the equation is that there are only a couple of people at each meeting that seem to have any ideas at all. Most of the council seems downright perplexed by city government. They also seem to think that nothing going on in the city is actually their business or responsibility to address.
There are other city boards and commissions talking about real issues, but council never seems to think it’s their job to weigh in or help out. Take, for instance, the IDA discussion about implementing a “tourism tax.” It seems like council might want to discuss the impact of this idea on the hotels and bed-and-breakfasts, which are already paying into the tourism kitty through occupancy taxes, and consider if a better solution might be licensing and implementing a fee on AirBnb rentals (which directly compete with the existing tax-paying entities). But no, nothing about that is being discussed.
That is just one issue on a very long list of things that Council could discuss but doesn’t.
So I will end this column the way I have in holiday seasons past, by reminding council, as Scrooge had to be reminded, that “mankind is our business.” It is not “socialism,” “Marxism,” “woke,” or “snowflake-y” to love one’s neighbor. It is, in fact, the one thing that people of all religions can agree is the work of living.