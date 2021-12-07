Interesting things happened in Geneva last Tuesday and Wednesday. At the time of writing this, I don’t know what the Geneva IDA will do in terms of the proposed PILOT agreement for the hotel and conference center development along Route 14, but I have faith that the public participation was worthwhile.
Whether the PILOT is ultimately approved, modified, or denied, the members of the IDA seem to be taking their time, listening, and thinking. Tuesday night’s public hearing was led with professionalism and respect, by the IDA chairwoman and the executive assistant to the city manager. Although there are millions of dollars at stake, differences of opinion were expressed clearly, without personal attacks.
After the display of civic (and civil) discourse Tuesday, I had high hopes for Wednesday night’s City Council meeting. Maybe the Festival of Lights, Advent season, or general holiday spirit could let the lions and lambs sit together in peace. (Plus, there was a report on the annual audit, which traditionally serves to mellow the room). Councilor John Pruett seized on his final meeting to offer several ways to improve government operations. An ordinance he drafted, to change the penalty structure on water bills (so that people who miss the deadline by a day or two receive a smaller penalty than someone who doesn’t pay for three months), passed its first reading. The next four resolutions he researched and prepared for the agenda attempted to bring business professionalism to Council.
First, he suggested that the deputy mayor position rotate every six months to offer councilors a better understanding and appreciation of the rules and process. It seemed sensible and fair, but it received only one vote in addition to his own.
His second resolution would have published the results of Council’s annual retreat in the form of measurable goals. It also called for periodic progress reports to build accountability. Try as I might, I cannot understand the opposition to this. As Councilor Pruett noted, failure to give clear direction to staff leads to confusion and tension. He asked councilors who were opposed to his idea to offer an alternative plan for steering the city ship, but nothing was suggested. Instead, they just voted it down.
Although that proposal had earned the support of Councilors Burrall and Regan (who also have long careers in business), and Salamendra, it was clear that his follow-up motion — to reinstate annual performance reviews for city management — would meet a similar fate. Performance evaluations were discontinued before this Council, and Pruett’s resolution was as simple as it sounds: Restart the process, consistent with the City Charter’s requirement that Council review the city manager. The others just wouldn’t support it.
His final resolution sparked a heated debate. Pruett proposed that the next Council (legislators cannot change their own salary during their term) receive $6,000 per year instead of $4,000. Pruett explained that his resignation gave him the freedom to offer the motion on its merits, adding that he had declined his salary due to his more fortunate circumstances. But, he noted, a large portion of Geneva’s residents do not have that luxury. Whether it’s a nurse, a bartender, a second-shift employee at Zotos (now Henkel), or someone who would need child care for an evening meeting, serving on Council presents a financial hardship. Good government should not shut people out due to inconvenient meeting times.
Councilor Salamendra, in supporting Pruett, noted that if Council meetings were at 10 a.m., some current councilors might be unable to attend without compensation for time off of work. Councilor Pealer rejected the idea emphatically by saying that he believes not everyone is “ready” to serve and that increasing the salary to compensate people for an “inability to take care of (themselves)” is wrong. He said that he was “shocked” that Councilor Pruett would even suggest this. When Councilor Pruett pushed back on Pealer, asking what other solution might remove barriers to participation, there was silence. The representatives of Wards 4, 5, and 6, where many service industry workers live, voted for John’s proposal, while representatives of other areas in the city voted against it. Go figure.
Although it failed, Pruett, who has the luxury of flexible scheduling, tried to make a way forward for people who want to be involved but are closed out. His point was that people should not be required to operate at a deficit to serve their community. His resolutions failed, but I have faith that John’s lessons are not lost.
Maybe some of you reading this will call your councilor and ask them to support common sense measures to make Council a more professional body — to support setting goals, doing performance evaluations, and treating each member and the larger community as “ready to serve” instead of second-class citizens. If you ask that of Council, maybe they’ll take a lesson from the IDA and listen.