In fourth grade, my class spent an entire month learning about NASA and astronauts and getting excited about the launch of the Challenger space shuttle that would bring a schoolteacher, Christa McAuliffe into outer space. It was exciting and amazing, and I was so very, very excited to watch the launch with all my friends. We were allowed to eat our lunch in the classroom before heading to the auditorium to watch the launch on TVs rolled in on carts. And then, that Jan. 28, 1986 morning, we watched in shock and terror as the shuttle blew up. It was terrible, awful, and changed so many lives in just 73 seconds.
Fast forward a decade or so, and I’m again in a classroom. This time I’m not the student but the teacher, and I’m giving a lecture on engineering ethics at RIT. The case we’re discussing is the Challenger explosion, and specifically Roger Boisjoly’s role in trying to prevent it from happening.
If you don’t know who Mr. Boisjoly is (or was, he died in 2012) he was the whistleblower. He was the engineer who knew the O-rings might fail, tried to stop the launch, was ignored as a troublemaker, persisted in his determination to follow protocol, and then went to the press in order to get his information heard. The publication of his observations as a member of the Morton Thiokol team (Morton Thiokol was the manufacturer of solid rocket boosters for NASA) finally forced President Reagan’s “Rogers Commission” to turn its investigation of the crash toward the supervisory team’s decision to ignore the warnings of Mr. Boisjoly and his fellow engineers.
The LA Times reported that Boisjoly was roundly criticized for “airing the company’s dirty laundry” and was cut out of future NASA projects. He was given several awards from various civic organizations for exercising moral courage in bringing the truth to light, but he was professionally punished for speaking out. I wanted my students, future engineers themselves, to explore why Boisjoly’s decision to become a whistleblower is viewed as the correct thing to do, as a critical public service not only to the families of the Challenger astronauts but to NASA as an organization and to the country as a whole. In 1989 Congress passed the “Whistleblower Protection Act” to shield federal employees from retaliation when they come forward to disclose “dishonest or illegal activities occurring within a government organization.” In 1998 Congress extended those protections to members of the federal intelligence agencies, spelling out the proper channels that one must follow to properly “blow the whistle” on bad acts.
Fast forward again, and I’m just finishing a class at the University of Rochester. Stepping into the hall, I hear people calling out to come to the lobby television and watch a special report on the news. Planes had hit the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon. An alert went out across campus that all planes were being grounded, and since we were so close to the Rochester airport, the non-essential staff should go home. On Sept. 12, 2001, Allan Kay, a marketing executive from New York City, was looking for a message that would be unifying and remind us of the duties we have to one another. Inspired by the WWII “Loose lips sink ships” slogan, he coined “See something, say something” — a rallying cry adopted by train stations, airports, subway stations, etc. across the world. The slogan was a reminder that silence in the face of bad things makes you complicit in the wrongdoing.
That brings us to today. Whether you believe the accusations contained in the whistleblower complaint about the phone call with Ukraine, you ought to vigorously defend the right of whistleblowers to make complaints without fear of retaliation in any form (be it professional consequences or personal threats). When Roger Boisjoly shared documentation about Morton Thiokol and NASA, he did so at great personal risk. Yet he said that he had a moral obligation to make the truth known, not because he was trying to get anyone in trouble but because he wanted to change a culture of decision-making that was putting the nation at risk.
We now have a career intelligence official following the proper protocol in documenting his or her assessment of questionable practices and a culture of “negotiating” that puts the nation at risk. This person saw something and said something. I hope if we found ourselves in a situation where we witnessed something very bad taking place that we, too, would have the moral courage to risk our comfort for the greater good.