For the past six years, I have been assisting with a free tax clinic at the Geneva Public Library. There are two efforts, working in tandem, to help area residents get their taxes filed at no cost and to ensure that the entirety of any refund they might receive makes it back into their hands.
Without saying anything bad about any specific company or industry, I will say that we have heard horror stories from people who were lured into for-profit tax storefronts on the promise of “fee-free” preparation or “zero-interest refund advances,” only to lose hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in fees buried in the fine print of those offers. Aggregated (non-identifying) data from the IRS tells us that our region has a high percentage of residents who qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, a program that tries to provide relief to people categorized as “the working poor.” Many of our neighbors work several jobs to try and make ends meet, yet the rising cost of housing and food leaves them struggling to get ahead. The EITC is designed to be a direct and substantial return of tax dollars to people who immediately recycle that money into the local economy by paying bills (rent, utilities, car payments) and buying groceries.
During the pandemic, the qualifying factors for the EITC were changed to provide more relief to more taxpayers. Without violating any confidentiality, I can say that tax clinics like ours reported meaningful impacts on the lives of our clients as a result of those changes to the rules.
However, at the same time that pandemic-related emergency food assistance programs are coming to an end, the EITC rules have been rolled back to pre-pandemic levels, and some people who had received tax relief through this program are now finding themselves with a tax liability.
Talk about bad timing!
To add insult to injury, the SALT (State and Local Tax) tax deduction was capped by the former administration in 2017, and the current administration has not lifted the cap. While the SALT deduction is typically benefiting only the wealthiest taxpayers, an above-the-line deduction for property tax payments, indexed against adjusted gross income, could be a huge help for low-income homeowners, especially seniors.
As I look through Congresswoman Tenney’s “tax plan” on her website, I see several initiatives that could be helpful to this district that she serves. These include extending (and possibly expanding) the child tax credit, extending the New Markets Tax Credit, and pushing back the deadline for the first installment of estimated tax payments to May 17 in order to help small businesses meet their obligations. But, as Congress considers and tweaks various aspects of the tax code, I am sad to see that our representative has not joined the chorus of voices for more targeted tax relief.
Instead, during Tenney’s service on the House Financial Services committee, she sent a newsletter to her constituents explaining her opposition to banking regulations like the Dodd-Frank Act. Her claim was that regulations meant “fewer choices in financial products coupled with higher costs [which] have stifled our economy.” But we are seeing the effects of loosening regulations in the banking industry — more questionable deals and more taxpayer money going to bail out the consequences of risky actions by wealthy people. I don’t understand why there are more complaints about returning tax dollars to working families than there are about tax giveaways to people gaming the system at the top of the wealth spectrum.
If more energy could be put into expanding eligibility for the EITC, allowing an above-the-line SALT deduction for low-income homeowners, and continuing the push for expanded child tax credits, that would really be helping Finger Lakes families. And, if anything in this column piques your interest in getting involved with free tax clinics for our neighbors, please reach out and I can provide more information on training and certification.