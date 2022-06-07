By now, many of us have grown accustomed to (and, if you’re like me, tired of) the nastiness that happens at City Council meetings. Grown men who should know better acting like poorly behaved middle-school bullies has become par for the course. But last week’s meeting rose to new heights of hysteria and unruliness when the new council majority brought the heavy hand of government down on some unsuspecting residents.
You might have thought (as I did) that a Council that was able to appoint a city manager in a unanimous vote (a tough job for even a friendly, well-functioning council to achieve) would proceed to welcome her to the city by providing good guidance and history about where we are and where we are going. Maybe they would use their time after the appointment to discuss pressing issues and help set an agenda for her work and planning ahead. But no. Instead, Council decided this was a good time to give the new manager an introduction to “the manufactured controversies of the status quo” that Geneva is becoming known for.
The new council majority has put forward a total of zero resolutions advancing any objectives of the master plan and has blocked several resolutions on issues related to housing quality. They voted down a resolution that would have instituted a logical and clear set of priorities and rejected free legal representation from one of the top appellate litigation firms in the country. They have been unable to reach consensus on holding the landfill accountable for the traffic, odors, and environmental impact to residents. Yet, they clearly communicated their top priority during the meeting — to get attention and try to get votes.
Over the years, there have been complaints lodged against members of various boards and commissions for issues directly related to their service. Some people never attended scheduled meetings, leaving the seat they were appointed to effectively vacant; some people used inappropriate language with developers or members of the public appearing before a committee or board; some people conducted themselves in ways that left the city open to Article 78 proceedings regarding a failure to stay within the bounds of their board’s governing rules. But I cannot remember board members being removed from their posts, and certainly these discussions about “problem board members” never happened without the board members being spoken to directly ahead of time.
But a city election looms on the horizon and, as the local political parties are quick to say, “When you lack ideas, just say ‘public safety’ to get the votes.” So right after their 9-0 decision to bring in a city manager who represents fresh ideas, a new perspective, and a very professional and apolitical background, council took the gloves off to push through a 5-4 vote to kick out two people they said they didn’t like on the police budget advisory board. Why did they remove them? Well, if you’re looking for a good reason to remove two volunteers from an advisory board, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one. The reasons the guys on Council gave were stump speeches about supporting the police, about giving positions to people they “like” and withholding positions from people they “never liked.” In short, they were making a big fuss simply because they can.
New lady manager, meet Geneva’s good ol’ boys. It was an embarrassing show — captured on YouTube for developers, potential residents, and anyone else in the world to see. Geneva took a step forward in filling the manager’s post and three giant steps back in terms of decent, civil, sensible governing. If you aren’t liked by this new council majority, prepare to have your project, your service, your reputation “canceled.” I hope that’s not the message they were trying to send to Geneva’s newest administrator.