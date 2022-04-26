By now it is old news that the Geneva City Council rejected an offer of pro bono legal services from one of the nation’s most prestigious appellate legal departments to appeal the ruling that halted the Police Review Board. Their decision makes sense from the perspective of self-serving politicians who want to curry favor with a group of voters that they believe will work hard to keep them in office, but it makes no sense from the perspective of people entrusted to protect the city from liability, to keep economic development as a priority, to try and curb rising property taxes.
You may ask, how does failure to appeal this ruling impact those things? The ruling (which clearly the Council did not read in its entirety, which is sadly consistent with how they have approached other critical issues: unprepared to discuss facts
- and only interested in pontificating about their feelings) puts the city at a disadvantage in two immediate ways:
Most obvious (which you, dear reader, likely already see) is that appeals are standard procedure. So, a vote against
- an appeal, especially when it comes at no cost to the city, comes off as an effort to block the policy. That means that if someone were suing the city alleging a culture of harassment and intimidation (say, for example, former officers), their attorney could possibly use this vote as evidence of hostility or reluctance to improve, examine, or address said issues. The comments certain councilors gave (political stump speeches indeed) certainly support that interpretation.
If something like this happened in a corporate setting, it might be argued that the company is complicit in stifling complaints. And, complicity usually means big payouts. While some judgments against the city are covered by insurance, guess who pays for that insurance coverage and makes up the difference when the company doesn’t pay: taxpayers!
The second issue is more concerning to government operations in general (not that we shouldn’t be concerned about financial implications when Council can’t come up with any way to control taxes other than cutting programs that residents like and need). The judge’s decision did not strike down the law for the reasons the people doing online fundraisers, or the police union, thought. Instead, the judge cited a New York City case in which that council restricted the appointment power of the mayor (Mayor of the City of New York v. Council of the City of New York) as evidence that Geneva’s law, which included a residency requirement for board members, similarly curtailed the power of the mayor and therefore required a referendum.
But the title of the legal citation gives away the problem: In New York City, the Council and the Mayor are entirely separate legislative entities and one cannot limit the other (without a referendum). But in Geneva, the Council operates as a committee of the whole (as per the City Charter). Therefore, the Mayor was not being limited by Council and he does not have independent standing under the law. But even if we accept the judge’s application of that precedent, there are several city boards and commissions operating under similar provisions. A lot of those are related to economic development (most clearly, the Local Development Corp.). The LDC or Planning Board, or even the Industrial Development Agency, which have express or implicit appointment qualifications, make a lot of major decisions in Geneva, and were never subject to a referendum. Are those also invalid? Will this trigger lawsuits from disgruntled plaintiffs or send projects back to square one of the approval process?
For City Council to simply accept the judge’s decision on the matter of appointment power seems incredibly risky. Councilors who had read and tried to understand the implications of such a decision (or were at least willing to listen to legal advice) would have gone forward with an appeal to clear up this matter.
By failing to go forward with the appeal, the councilors who opposed the board from the start were joined by the mayor (and it pains me to see him go this way) in an emotional rather than responsible decision. Whether you think the review board itself is needed or not, the vote against an appeal has opened a can of worms that convinces me that the majority of Council either doesn’t understand, or doesn’t care, about fiscal stewardship or taking a cautious and legally conservative approach to city government.
In what ways, and to what extent, we will all pay the price for their foolhardy political ambitions is yet to be seen. But no one who has their hands on the city’s purse strings should so blatantly put his self-interest over the best interest of the people as a whole.