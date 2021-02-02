I certainly didn’t expect the first Wall Street shakeup of the year to involve GameStop, and I really don’t understand what that was all about anyway, but I do follow local politics and therefore I feel a bit more comfortable making some predictions about how Geneva City Council might behave at their next meeting.
In case you haven’t been paying attention the past nine months, let me provide a recap like the TV Guide used to do with serial shows:
After years of testimony and requests from Geneva’s underrepresented communities about the need for independent police review, the Council settled on a review board sufficiently watered down to avoid any potential conflicts with state law or union contracts. But even that idea proved too much for many white residents of the city and surrounding areas who pushed back at a public hearing. In the last episode, their distributed statement, read repeatedly at the meeting, asked for the plan to be rejected in its entirety asserting that their personal experience was the only valid perspective on the matter. Councilor Noone appeared at the hearing twice to ensure that families of police officers and the white voices would be appropriately amplified and the experiences shared by non-white residents early on in the process would be appropriately forgotten. Tune in next week for the final vote.
So here we are, on the eve of the vote about a board that simply allows the community to review local department operations and offer additional insight into what works well and what might be a brewing problem. Responses to my prior columns on this topic tell me that there are members of law enforcement who actually like the idea of a chorus of trusted people able to improve community trust because that makes the job easier. In any professional endeavor this would be commonplace, but Geneva sure knows how to manufacture controversy!
“Status quo defenders,” with their boilerplate statement asking for the whole thing to be thrown out as “unnecessary,” not only ignore the non-white community’s testimony and requests over the years but also peddle false claims about what the board is empowered to do.
For those who have read the actual proposal, it is clear that this board is sensible, well-regulated, and connected to both the Chief and the broader community. It attempts to take seriously the incidents that have plagued the department (the “bad apples” problem) and includes professionals who might lead discussions about things such as better supports for mental health issues (for officers and for the people officer’s interact with). The goal is more effective policing, which everyone except the most vehement defenders of “business as usual” can agree on.
Imagine for a moment a couple arguing about their children. The child walks in and wants to offer his actual experience for consideration but is told to go back to his room and “leave it to the adults.” This is how the people asking to throw out the review board (speakers who were all white people but not all city residents) are treating non-white voices, as pesky interrupters with no seat at the table. They are just used to being treated with enhanced importance, so they will use that to resist changes they don’t like.
Having watched this process unfold over the years, I predict that the review board will pass 7-2 with Councilors Noone and Pealer opposed. Councilor Noone will ignore the years of petitions by non-white residents for this change and continue calling the idea “rushed.” He will reference last year’s meeting with the NAACP to make it appear as though he was listening, but his vote will show he was not. Councilor Pealer will probably object to the process of making amendments, citing rules that don’t actually apply. This move allows him to keep telling people who support it that he is with them, while telling people who don’t support it that he is with them, too.
Surprised that Councilor Gaglianese is on the right side of this? As naive as I am, I haven’t given up on Frank. I haven’t forgotten his threat to shoot me (and others), but I also believe in a capacity for change. He has said that he has been listening and now understands that being pro-review does not mean being anti-police. He says he takes the experience of his neighbors seriously and wants to make a better way. He understands that this board does not have the power to discipline, which was the original boogeyman put out by opponents. I’d like to believe he stepped back from the hotheads that got him riled up and actually wants to be sensible. But then again, he could prove me wrong and just cave in to the hype.
As I said, I didn’t see the GameStop thing coming.