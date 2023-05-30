Last year, Ontario County hired consultants to undertake a comprehensive review of housing trends, needs, and policies. A central piece of the consultants’ work was the gathering of data through a survey instrument that was publicized and collected over a several month window. Recently, the results of that survey, as well as other data, was presented to civic leaders.
Because it’s an election year, and because community development research shows that housing is key to economic development, I expected to see some of the guys running for council at the presentation. After all, one of the things these men talk about when trying to convince voters to help them seize all ballot lines and eliminate debates before November is the need for economic development. To be fair, most of them have supported the construction of a marina, so perhaps their plan is to sit back and wait for the millions to pour in from that project (my apologies for the sarcasm there … I know that some people really like the idea of a marina. I’m not anti-marina, I am just pro efforts that actually generate revenue to keep the city afloat rather than big infrastructure investments that might require constant taxpayer bailouts. Now I need to apologize for all the bad water puns, as well).
But I digress. The topic at hand is really housing, and my point was merely that I thought people working so hard to force primaries and gobble up all ballot lines in November might also put some work into solving problems, yet they weren’t there. Never fear, though, there were other elected officials and city staff who are engaged in the process and providing feedback and ideas. Here are a few of my takeaways from the initial presentation materials, though I would encourage you to spend some time reading the report yourself. The materials are now posted on the city’s website.
First, Ontario County’s housing is out of alignment in placement, type, and price. Farmington, Victor, and the town of Canandaigua have been using up green space and farmland to create disconnected developments that aren’t meeting people’s needs. If the growth strategy across the county was being implemented correctly, we would see improved social and economic indicators for the county. However, that is not happening. The housing costs —for both homeowners and renters — have continued to increase to unsustainable levels.
Second, working families and seniors need help finding housing and keeping their housing. We all knew this, right? But now it’s in a formal report, backed by data, so no one has to take our word for it. This is not just about availability of units, but also affordability. The study divides the county into four market zones. The zone that includes Geneva lags behind in terms of units available for rent or sale and also value for the dollar. It also shows that housing costs are driving people to move, so it’s no surprise that our zone shows the only population decline in the county.
Third, if Geneva city officials aren’t plugged into the process by which the county will make and adopt policies based on the data, it looks like the west side of the county has a lot of incentive to keep the status quo. Supervisors from that end are unlikely to support policies that protect farmland or require developers to modify plans to accommodate issues of accessibility and cost for seniors and working families. Instead, they could easily continue identifying Geneva, Phelps, and Clifton Springs as the “best” location for affordable housing and subsidized units, which concentrates poverty and actually drives up costs locally as services are paid by a smaller tax base.
All in all, the consultants did a great job of visualizing and explaining the things that many of us have been worried about for years: absent a county-wide housing policy there cannot be successful economic development. The growth trends in the western half of the county are not sustainable nor responsible. The lack of growth in the eastern half is neither sustainable nor responsible
We have been subsidizing the prosperity of Rochester’s suburbs in many ways for many years. We’ve reached a very unhealthy tipping point that only comprehensive, equitable, and data-driven policy-making can solve. Residents deserve this kind of attention and work from our elected officials, and I hope that we start to get it.