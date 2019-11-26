News reports about the most recent local election cycle indicated that we experienced “mostly positive,” “amicable,” “friendly” campaigns. I beg to differ.
What I saw, heard, and read during the weeks leading up to election day was nothing short of disturbing. I often remind my kids that we can comment on wrongdoing without committing character assassination against the wrongdoer, but I guess that lesson skipped some of the adults around town. It was the female candidates around the Finger Lakes who bore the brunt of the viciousness, even in the face of proof that their male counterparts had done or said things worthy of criticism that went largely undiscussed, or even defended.
But this is not meant to be a commentary on the double standard women are held to — I will leave it to others to make that argument (or perhaps I will just leave it to your common sense and observation of virtually any part of society). Instead, I want to draw attention to the rise of casual cruelty, the way people respond to small or merely perceived slights by going straight for the jugular. This happens mostly on social media, where people can shout “fire” in a crowded “theater” without any real consequences. This casual cruelty is childish and it hurts our democracy by reducing politics to a middle-school food fight.
You might say that this is just a sign of the times, that people simply aren’t capable of rational, civil discourse anymore. Again, I beg to differ. In my Ethics courses, we have discussions — heated discussions many times — about current controversial topics. The class grapples with questions such as “Under what conditions, if any, is abortion morally permissible?” Similar questions are posed about the death penalty, euthanasia, and other matters of public policy. What strikes me most about these discussions is how thoughtful, empathetic, and focused on reasons rather than personalities the discussions are. A student who believes that abortion is never morally permissible can challenge the position of a student who believes nearly the opposite, without voices being raised or name calling, or anything remotely resembling a personal attack.
Should I conclude that my students are simply better than the rest of us, or made of different stuff? I don’t think so. Instead, I think the difference is that they look at one another when they speak, they listen to what other people are saying, and they accept that the people they are talking to are part of their community even if they couldn’t agree less with each other’s views. They also understand that words matter, they aren’t simply making throwaway comments meant to garner attention or shock the class. There is a cohesion underlying the discussion, a genuine desire to understand and appreciate another person’s perspective. Maybe part of it is that I am in the room, providing a measure of accountability to keep the conversation in bounds (even though these discussions rarely cross the line). If that’s part of it, then it’s not specific to me, it’s a function of any person or persons who are watching, listening, ready to step in and defend community standards.
These classroom experiences remind me of something: the editorial page of newspapers. After all, the facts don’t carry a point of view, but the editorial page contains a statement of community standards and while a wide range of views can be represented without censorship, the editors of a newspaper have the right, and the duty, to weed out things that are out of bounds. We know that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Congress that his company (which also includes Instagram and the more nefarious WhatsApp) does not and will not censor any political content. This means that anyone can say anything without fact-checking. But does anyone care? Is anyone else concerned about this erosion of reasonable discussion?
Facebook featured prominently in our local elections, with all sorts of nasty posts encouraging people to check their civility (and sanity) at the keyboard and bring their worst selves out to “play.” Many comments, across political ideologies, were not just snide but downright nasty. New pages were created to encourage others to post “quick and dirty” attacks on candidates that were taken by others as gospel truth without even a shred of evidence. It was a pile on, and the people behind it seemed to revel in it. Meanwhile, there were far fewer letters to the editor. This does not seem like a positive development.
Let’s speak out against the casual cruelty happening on Facebook. If someone makes a claim, ask for verification. If a comment seems out of bounds, say that. If you see a person in real life who has said a terrible thing online, it’s okay to say “not okay.” Let’s take a lesson from the editorial page and remind ourselves that we have standards, and our community is better for adhering to them.