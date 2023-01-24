Changes to the New York state election calendar will make 2023 a nearly year-long campaign cycle for Geneva City Council. Heaven help us.
Though I try to keep an upbeat and optimistic attitude, I need to admit to you that I reacted negatively, even cynically to this. National politics are bad enough; I don’t want to be subjected to 11 months of chest-puffing, soundbite-spewing, name-calling nonsense on the local level. Recent opinion pieces should have tipped me off that things were ramping up — there has been rehashing of old issues and personal attacks; pontificating about high taxes (without offering new solutions); and revived calls for “One Geneva,” a political slogan used to push for the big realignment of the elementary schools over a decade ago. A battle of egos is brewing, with a heavy dose of “man-splaining” and a dash of big promises thrown in — a recipe for disaster in a city that the majority of us love and want to see prosper.
The fear I have about another four years of guys who do nothing but shout, swear, and jockey for position at meetings is real. And I know, from the many messages I have received about these columns, that many of you share that fear. Will Geneva be forever stuck? Will we always be veering from one manufactured controversy to the next as if the wheels of government are in the hands of reckless unlicensed drivers? I have to share that it hurts my heart to see so much potential here being wasted by people who would rather serve themselves than their neighbor. But I also need to believe that it doesn’t have to be this way (re-enter my optimism).
With all nine seats up for election again we — the voters — have an opportunity to change things. Step one is to communicate to the political parties that we expect them to find better candidates than they have offered us in the past. I think we can all agree, regardless of political affiliation, that we should avoid some of the drama plaguing national politics. They should avoid anyone that could be labeled “Geneva’s George Santos.” That means that neither party should put forward candidates with “embellished” résumés, who engaged in fundraisers for phony charities, who lie about family tragedies, who have pending fraud investigations, or who are clearly only interested in self-promotion. That seems like a reasonable minimum standard, doesn’t it? Let’s hold them to it.
The political parties might also try a bit more inspired outreach to potential candidates. Both parties have announced in the newspaper (to paraphrase): “Anyone who wants a seat on Council or to be the Mayor, call us!” But as Plato once said (again, paraphrasing): The people who nominate themselves to lead are usually the ones who absolutely shouldn’t. Instead, let’s try a little bit of discernment, exercise some judgment, put some values into practice, shall we?
As gatekeepers of these seats, political parties could lay out principles, expectations, and policy commitments that candidates on their ticket would support. Without clear standards you end up with some of what we have right now — guys who play both sides and haven’t offered even one piece of legislation in four years (though they might rush to draft something now that they’re campaigning). Four years ago they promised at a candidate forum to lower taxes, increase economic development, and generally “fix” things. Yet, with a functionally Republican majority (calling themselves “One Geneva” in some circles), our taxes have gone up, they have no economic development plan, and the zoning update completed and paid for years ago couldn’t get through discussion and a vote (there are no suggested changes being worked on, they just stopped talking about it). That is not “pro-development;” that is not even marginally competent. If we took seriously the fact that elected officials are actually selected by and working for us, we might approach elections more like a hiring process and less like an entitlement.
Not everyone on the current Council deserves to be fired, but there are not many that have done enough to be rehired this time around. So we should set aside personal connections and look for hard workers with serious, reasonable insights. This is my appeal to the adults out there: If you are earnest about the responsibility, time, and attention governing requires, have experience researching and following through with projects and ideas, and are open to hearing differing perspectives without becoming snide, sarcastic, or swearing, please let us talk you into running for these positions.