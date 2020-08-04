The front page of the July 29, 2020 Finger Lakes Times was a work of art.
At the top, a teaser of Rev. Miller’s column about the hope that divisions can be healed if we are committed to being truthful in speaking and open-hearted in listening. Next, the headline alerting us that somehow a public hearing regarding police accountability supported by the majority of Geneva City Council will not happen. Just below that, part two of Spencer Tulis’ column that explored whether justice was served in a case impacting a local family. Lastly, a sidebar column detailing the Waterloo Town Board’s unanimous passage of zoning favorable to Seneca Meadows landfill, without addressing any concerns of the opposition.
My interpretation of that front page: Rev. Miller’s hope for our better angels requires a level of leadership that seems in short supply in local government, bringing negative consequences to many.
Spencer’s article raised questions about the use of confidential informants in drug cases, which has been the source of many police complaints in the past. (Of course, we don’t have good records about such complaints because without a formal independent complaint process, people assume that speaking up is a waste of time — and might actually result in retaliation). During my time on Council (and after) people brought informal complaints of inappropriate behavior — physical, psychological, and sexual — between officers and informants. The officers people complained about are off the force now but not because of the complaints. Without formal complaints the Chief cannot address the situation, but people won’t file complaints if it appears that nothing will be done. It’s the catch-22 of an inherently conflicted system. That’s why the Chief needs an independent board to give a clearer picture of what is happening between his officers and the community at large, the good and the bad. We can’t celebrate what we can’t see, and we can’t prevent what we don’t know about. Let’s remember that when there is a power differential, “internal oversight” isn’t enough.
Similar to the Catholic clergy sex abuse scandal, an abusive police officer’s worst act is rarely his first act, so there must be a reliable and separate system of early detection and an actual process to address, rather than hide, any problems. I have faith that reasonable adults can agree on those points.
But even if you don’t agree, process matters, the rule of law matters. The majority of Council passed a resolution to hold a public hearing on Aug. 5. A public hearing is not just a forum or the regular comment period, it has special requirements and indicates specialized, serious issues under consideration. That’s why you must pass a resolution to have one, so that people have notice ahead of time so they can prepare their comments. The only (legitimate) way to overturn a resolution (for any issue) is for someone on the “winning” (majority) side to change their mind and bring the same resolution back to the floor for a re-vote at a meeting. But Geneva’s City Council has had zero meetings since July 1. So how, and why, was the public meeting cancelled in secret?
The city attorney said he didn’t write a local law creating a police accountability board (PAB), and city officials will probably say that they are unable to have a public hearing without it. But City Council has had public hearings on other matters before they were in final form (overturning the property tax cap and receiving input for grant applications are two examples). The resolution made the intent of the hearing clear (you can read it online in the council meeting minutes). Of course, a second public hearing would be required to approve PAB legislation, but there is nothing wrong or particularly unusual about that. The resolution to set the public hearing passed with a majority.
The councilors in the minority seemed unhappy, but they had only four options: have the hearing and do not proceed with legislation; have the hearing and adjourn it to a later date; have the hearing and vote to hold another hearing to consider the finalized legislation; or have the hearing on the legislation that was submitted to the attorney by the People’s Peaceful Protest and take a vote on that. The councilors in the minority do not legally have the right to cancel the hearing just because they don’t want it. Waterloo’s unexplained vote to help Seneca Meadows was bad, but at least it followed the rules.
How ironic that legislation aimed at accountability, transparency, and professionalism is falling victim to the opposite. Taking the position that the rules don’t apply to city government just reinforces the community’s concerns that the rules don’t apply to city government. If there is a textbook entitled “How to Make a Difficult Situation Worse,” this deserves its own chapter.
Jackie Augustine lives with her three children in Geneva, where she served on City Council for 16 years. An ethics instructor at Keuka College, she also is co-director of the Seneca7 relay race. Email her at writethingcolumn@gmail.com.