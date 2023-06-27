Every year a handful of local communities undertake a “comprehensive plan” process. I put the term in quotes because the process is usually a regional consultant producing a list of projects that might be pursued in the next few years until the plan ages out and needs to be redone by another regional consultant.
I’m not saying most comprehensive plans are of limited value, and just a vehicle to keep regional consulting firms employed, but …
Geneva’s comprehensive plan is different. It’s a long-term strategy, a living document, a blueprint to dig the City out of a hole many years in the making: a hole of high taxes, low return on investment for those tax dollars, neglected infrastructure, deferred maintenance on old buildings, and a declining population.
The plan was written by a consulting firm that is nationally known for working in some of the country’s most successful areas (Seattle, Charleston, Boulder, Chapel Hill) but also digging in to help some of the most struggling cities turn things around. They moved into the area and became better experts on Geneva’s history, finances, community goals, and challenges than most of the people who’ve dared to run for elected office to try and deal with those issues over the years. I can’t do the plan justice in one column. Thankfully, the entire thing is on the city’s website. Many people have read Part 1, but I encourage you to read Part 2 to really understand where Geneva is and where we could go with solid, sensible effort. If you love wonky economic policy, I promise it’s time well spent!
The plan doesn’t say “do these projects” but instead “make decisions according to these values” which makes it relevant for years to come. The only two things that would make the plan not useful anymore would be if the community’s values radically change or if the City Council is unable or unwilling to adhere to them. June has been a bad month for the plan, showcasing two ways in which the current council has been acting in opposition to the community’s values.
First, food trucks: In a prior column I wrote about the decades-long fight over food trucks on Geneva’s streets. The group that always wants a Geneva of the past (which itself is a fiction) said, “No! Never! It will be the ruin of downtown!” The group that looked only at an aspirational Geneva (which may be science fiction) said, “Yes! Everywhere! No restrictions!” At the time, people who were liked by the City could have a hot dog cart in front of City Hall, people who weren’t couldn’t have a food truck anywhere.
The comprehensive plan gives guiderails for a solution that balances values, vision, and progress — allowing for a nuanced ordinance that says, in essence, “let’s try it, tweak it, and learn what works best for us.” Instead, what we’ll likely end up with is a watered down ordinance so limited in scope that it doesn’t allow us to learn anything useful. The principles of the comprehensive plan tell us how to proceed carefully, intentionally, and responsibly, if anyone cares to try.
Second, lakefront housing: In my last column I referenced the threat to Geneva’s fiscal health known as “magical thinking.” Lakefront housing is a great example of this. The city’s zoning update has been on hold for four years–and part of that hold up is that the update creates an “open space” designation for the lakefront (between the Welcome Center and State Park). Recreational enhancements would be allowed, but not housing. Every election this is an issue and some candidates want to hide their support for building on the lakefront until the campaign is over, because they know it will be unpopular.
At last week’s work session to move the zoning forward, only Kyle Brimm, Jan Regan, and Ken Camera were there. Two councilors had emergencies that they communicated to staff ahead of time. The Mayor and his running mates skipped the meeting without prior notice, causing staff to sit around waiting again. Did they skip the meeting so they didn’t have to reveal their position on housing? I don’t know, but I do know that a City Council that can’t do the most basic task of moving forward on work four years (and tens of thousands of dollars) in the making is dysfunctional.
In my next column I will discuss why lakefront housing is such a shiny object for people who aren’t paying attention to economics, market factors, and basic infrastructure needs. I will also explore why we ought to spend more time focusing on real options for improving the tax base and easing people’s burden of high taxes and low return on investment. Stay tuned.
Jackie Augustine lives with her three children in Geneva, where she served on City Council for 16 years. An ethics instructor at Keuka College, she serves on many local boards and is founder of BluePrint Geneva. “Doing the Write Thing” appears every other Tuesday. Email her at writethingcolumn@gmail.com.