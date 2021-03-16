In March 2010, the Geneva City Council considered a proposal for two new entities: a Local Development Corp. and a Board of Ethics. The city was in the middle of an economic and social rising tide and the proposals were meant to usher in a more focused, professional government operation. It used to be that city boards were filled based on political affiliation, a last vestige of patronage that didn’t fit with a city that wanted to be taken seriously as the capital city of the Finger Lakes. It was a bold move for a Democrat-majority council to make changes that removed some of the Democratic “spoils” — it was truly a win for good government, or so we thought.
I helped to craft the two new boards which, although they had very different missions, represented a shared commitment to prioritizing relevant skills and experience over politics. The LDC’s bylaws (which can be accessed online) include the following description of the eligibility criteria for the nine members: “two members of local financial institutions ... one member of the administrative team of a public sector employer ... one member of the administrative team of a private sector employer ... one designee of the downtown business district ... two members of the general public ... one professionally trained planner ... and one licensed real estate agent.” Pretty specific, but then again, the work they would be doing was pretty important!
This carefully selected LDC led the “Race for Space,” which has seeded several downtown businesses, has revitalized homes that otherwise would have been “zombie properties,” and helped to establish the “Food and Beverage Innovation” efforts that have kept Geneva on the culinary map. I remain proud of the formation and continued operation of the LDC.
The Ethics Board was proposed to advise and monitor city officials on the state and local codes of ethics. As proposed, the board would have three members: A member of the clergy, an attorney, and a resident with professional ethics training (medicine, education, business, etc.). The group needed to be trusted by the community and taken seriously by Council — there was no room for playing politics if the board was to be a meaningful endeavor.
In 2015, the well-functioning board recommended a change to its operations (which Council unanimously approved). City Code Chapter 26, Section 6c now reads: “In cases where complaints are made against a sitting Councilor or any Council appointee, the Council, by open vote, may call a meeting of the Board of Ethical Review.” Without that provision, one or two councilors or anonymous members of the public could use the board simply to go after people they disagreed with, which would unduly politicize the board. This was a good change to ensure that the role of the board was not diluted or misused.
In 2018 (after I left Council), Chapter 26 was amended in a way I believe was misguided and politically motivated. The board was expanded to five members and without regard to expertise. The code still says that board members must have “related experience” but that became a catchall for returning to merely political appointments. I’m not sure any questions about experience are even part of the application now.
That marked the end of the Board of Ethics as we knew and intended it. And we are living the nightmare outcome when a group ignores the process laid out in the law and just rolls out “findings.” Some of those findings, written in ALL CAPS, bear no resemblance to the code of ethics at all. (Sorry for shouting “ALL CAPS” at you, but I wanted to make a point about professionalism).
For all the successes of the LDC following the policies of the neighborhood study and comprehensive plan to make Geneva a great place to live, the expansion and de-professionalization of the Board of Ethical Review jeopardizes that progress by contributing to circus-like Council meetings. This distracts from the actual governing that needs to get done, especially in a pandemic. I stand by the need for ethics in government, no matter how oxymoronic people believe that idea to be. Good government is possible, but it requires level-headed professionals doing the hard and largely quiet work of advising — not making a spectacle of itself.
I would urge Council to return to the committee to its roots as an unbiased, non-flamboyant, small group of steady hands at the ethics wheel. The existing group should at least be required to follow its own enabling legislation in regards to process and scope. A code of ethics should be a protection for the people, not a weapon of political infighting.