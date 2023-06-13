This is a pessimistic title for a column, especially one from your resident naive idealist who always wants to cheerlead about how great Geneva is and how there are even better days ahead. But some recent conversations have challenged my optimism, at least momentarily, because they echo a warning that this city received a decade ago: If we lose the people’s confidence, the city’s challenges will get worse.
The phrase I’m hearing lately that causes so much concern is: Why bother? In emails, at local restaurants, in Wegmans, even at school events with my kids, people from all walks of life with all types of concerns, from all parts of the political spectrum have told me they no longer see any use in even trying to get help or answers from City Council.
Have a creative idea to help hold the water rates stable? Have a group of volunteers looking to chip in on a public project? Want to provide free internet access to students? Want to expand a small business or start a new one? Have a house on your street that is causing some problems? In each case, I’ve heard some version of the same refrain: “this Council doesn’t care.”
My immediate reaction is to say, “No, no … send them an email or show up at a meeting or give them a call,” but in doing so I am being a bit of a hypocrite. I used to attend Council meetings regularly, and I would come to the podium and offer ideas. I would send emails or have phone calls or otherwise engage in dialogue with Republicans and Democrats serving on the Council. But now I just watch the meetings online, and sometimes not even the entire meeting, because I realize that I’ve also concluded it’s a waste of my time.
This is a problem.
To be clear, work is still being done in the city — by the overburdened but very competent staff. Thank goodness for them. But take the free internet issue, for example. A local provider worked with Syracuse’s Council to provide free WiFi in underserved areas and wants to do the same here, with permission. The response from the mayor: “Talk to staff.”
City Council, according to the Charter (and common sense), sets policy and makes decisions that staff carry out. But in Geneva, things are upside down and the staff have to make policies, make decisions, and then make it happen. So what do the elected officials do?
I know that not everyone on Council is guilty of passing the buck. But in the past few years, the mayor, both at-large councilors, and the councilors from wards 2 and 6 have voted in lock step on nearly every issue. Five votes is all that’s needed for most city business, yet those five have done nearly nothing. Council attendance has dropped off amongst everyone except protestors. There are no more working meetings with meaningful resident feedback and new ideas — just turmoil. And now that group of five are running as a team to give us “four more years!” of the same.
This column isn’t about partisan politics. The guys in charge aren’t all registered with a single party. This column is about governance. This column is about community trust. This column is about making sensible policy decisions and then implementing plans of action.
Over a decade ago, Geneva was fortunate to have a nationally recognized expert in community development provide an honest assessment of Geneva’s economic landscape. He identified two threats to Geneva’s long-term health.
The first was “magical thinking,” the idea that one big project (like Guardian Glass or the Ramada or building housing on the lakefront) would “save” our economy. That magical thinking prevents us from rolling up our sleeves and doing the hard work of really solving the tax rate, housing quality, and business environment challenges in that would help the City grow. But we see the developers mobilizing to support these candidates who think lakefront housing will save us.
The second threat was “community disengagement.” Without public trust and confidence, the city’s ability to follow its comprehensive plan is threatened. And, decision-making without a plan or vision is a surefire way to mess things up (like spending lots of tax dollars we don’t have to subsidize infrastructure for expensive houses down by the Welcome Center that won’t meaningfully contribute to the tax base).
The residents of Geneva have good ideas and good will. Is it too much to ask to have that reflected in the people who are hired (in elections) to work for us? My columns this summer will take up the values and vision of the comprehensive plan to point out what’s working and what’s not, in the hopes that we can find our way again.
I guess I still want to “bother” after all. I hope you do too.