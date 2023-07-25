Several weeks ago I lamented that “Geneva has lost its way” and pledged to devote columns throughout the summer to revisiting the wisdom of the comprehensive plan aimed at getting us back on track — if local decision-makers care to do so.
I want to start this column with a “thank you” to the many people who have been reaching out to follow up on this effort. I’ve always enjoyed conversations about city issues with people from all walks of life and all political persuasions, but in the past few weeks there have been so many more opportunities to have those conversations with people that I hadn’t met or spoken with before. I’m not only grateful to people willing to have real conversations about real issues, but really encouraged by the number of people who really care about this city’s future. I was starting to think the current Council majority, with its lack of energy and inability to pass the zoning update, might be representative of what Geneva really wants (after all, they call themselves the “One Geneva” team), but the conversations I’ve had (and the primary election results) do indicate that people are ready for a Council that wants to do real work.
Many of the conversations I’ve had about the recent columns have included some version of this question, “Why can’t Geneva get out of its own way?” Although the authors of the comprehensive plan were not psychologists, they did spend a great deal of time trying to figure that out. Most of the analysis is contained in a separate study (also available on the city’s website), “The Neighborhoods of Geneva, NY.” The consultants not only spent time observing and interviewing people in Geneva but also in neighboring communities.
What did they find? People outside of Geneva actually had a much more accurate and positive view of the city. Could it be that the low city esteem of people in power and refusal to accept data that challenged their feelings was holding Geneva back from achieving its potential? Survey says … yes!
Before diving into the neighborhood study and the comprehensive plan, I want to put it into the context of recent articles about Geneva.
First, Forbes Magazine — THE Forbes magazine — ran a major article that called Geneva “the best place to situate yourself,” “a cultural haven,” with the headline “Move Over Napa.” Travel + Leisure magazine, a very posh travel and lifestyle publication, voted our area their top destination in 2022, specifically citing downtown dining in Geneva. Most recently, and locally, an online New York travel blog listed Geneva as one of the best upstate communities to visit (alongside Hammondsport and Sackets Harbor), calling us an “elegant lakeside community.”
While it’s true that Warren Hunting Smith published a book about Geneva in 1931 with a title that called Geneva “Elegant But Salubrious,” soaring adjectives like that aren’t how local people tend to describe Geneva to their friends and neighbors. What the consultants found is that many people in Geneva describe the city in ways that don’t track with current reality.
Here’s what the study says: “It’s a paradox of Geneva that the city occupies one of the most beautiful settings in the country yet in many respects sees itself as a second choice community … that Geneva is a very safe community but [residents] feel and say otherwise … that Geneva has some of the most desirable housing stocks in the nation yet they are not cared for.”
Those paradoxes continue at recent Council meetings: A councilor said Geneva didn’t have any fireworks around (just look up?); councilors have said that we have nothing to attract tourists, but the AirBnb market says otherwise; councilors vote for tax increases, saying that small amounts don’t matter, but people are being priced out of the housing market.
The takeaway from the consultants: Geneva suffers from low self-esteem. Despite evidence, data, and reassurance that this place can be great, there are some people — usually people in decision-making positions — who only see Geneva as a dirty, unsafe, undesirable place to live.
The comprehensive plan gives the city a bit of a pep talk, much like a mom might give to a struggling middle-schooler: You have so much to offer, so much going for you — don’t sell yourself short! If only they would listen, believe it, and stop falling victim to the bad decisions that come from low self-esteem.