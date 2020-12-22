The news came this week like a bright light cutting through the darkness — amidst reports of rising COVID cases, decreasing compliance with public health suggestions, higher rates of homelessness and lower amounts of government support — one woman’s 384 acts of kindness done all at once. MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, writer, and social activist, injected over $4 billion (yes, that’s $4,000,000,000) into 384 non-profit agencies across the country. It’s not just the magnitude or the breadth of the giving that is so outstanding in my view, it’s the model that she has employed in distributing the funds.
There was no application process, not even an interview. There was no dangling of funds in front of agencies for specific work that she wanted accomplished; no demand to name buildings or programs after her. The awards didn’t require any matching funds from the agency, didn’t ask for the organization to spend the dollars and then seek reimbursement. There are no monthly, quarterly, or annual reports required and no fancy table of outputs and outcomes to be submitted to justify the gift.
Ms. Scott did her homework. She assembled advisers who looked at data about poverty, housing, unemployment and other statistics pre- and during COVID. They then looked at agencies doing good work addressing those issues within their communities. She wanted to find agencies that did the work, addressed the needs, and didn’t suffer from ineffective or bloated administration in putting funds to good use. Then she simply called those agencies up and said, in essence, “I’d love to help you do more.” The next, and final step, was to write the checks.
The recipients range from neighborhood branches of national agencies (such as the United Way, Goodwill, or the YMCA) to colleges and universities, particularly those serving first-generation attendees or traditionally underserved populations, to local food pantries. The organizations selected are, in many cases, led by women, and the agencies have strong organizational capacity and reasonable compensation structures.
For instance, the United Way of Greater Rochester is receiving $20 million. In 2019, their CEO, Jamie Saunders managed a roughly $35 million budget — giving operational support and visibility to hundreds of community partners — all while earning less than $200,000. Certainly that salary is nothing to sneeze at, but generally speaking it does indicate an organization’s priorities when the top salary, and the total administrative budget, does not eclipse the direct programmatic costs that execute the mission.
While I admire Ms. Scott’s generosity, her careful selection of recipients, and her willingness to trust in the local expertise and knowledge of people doing the work without requiring reams of paper to explain, justify, and detail every dollar spent, my biggest takeaway is her sense of moral obligation to literally spread the wealth. Ms. Scott’s wealth originates in the tech industry, as do the fortunes of several other individuals. That technology sector saw incredible growth even in the midst of this pandemic. To put it bluntly, as many people were losing their livelihoods, the people at the top were raking in stacks of cash. And though I know readers of this column may grow weary of my annual insistence on referencing Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the lessons of that classic story continue to have contemporary applications.
Perhaps we should not be surprised that a man like Jeff Bezos, whose net worth increased more than $48 billion since the start of the pandemic, has donated less than 2% (indexed against the average American’s salary, that would be equivalent to a gift of $85 — and that calculation comes courtesy of the Washington Post, which he owns). After all, this is the man who spent last year utterly humiliating his dedicated wife through scandals and infidelity.
While Bezos plays the role of Scrooge (before the ghosts change his heart), Scott is publicly proclaiming her commitment to caring for the well-being of everyday people. I hope her conscience can stir those in the upper echelons of society, so that they might recognize that most of their good fortune could, and should, serve a higher purpose.