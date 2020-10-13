COVID-19 has certainly brought trying times to all aspects of our lives. With no help forthcoming from the federal government, we are left — as small-business owners, families, seniors, taxpayers — to fill in the economic cracks opened up by the spreading virus. And of course we are seeing that in the area where the rubber really meets the road — local government budgets. My fellow columnist and Debrief Podcast co-host, Josh Durso, discussed county-level budgeting constraints in his Sept. 22 “In Focus” column, urging counties to look closely at opportunities for shared services as a way to curb rising costs while still providing quality services.
The City of Geneva has a plan that provides guidance through this situation. No, Geneva wasn’t planning for a pandemic, but it is prepared for sound decision-making in the face of uncertainty. Passed less than four years ago, the city’s comprehensive plan provides a decision-making matrix that ensures that the city’s values and focus on long-term sustainability don’t get sidelined. However, to be successful, the plan must be read, understood, and followed — which means that city councilors must expend effort governing rather than arguing.
I am the first to say that disagreements and debates are key to policy-making; you need to float ideas and get feedback to refine them. That has happened with regard to policing reforms as not all councilors have participated in that effort in good faith to reach solutions — instead, there has been a lot of obstruction and spreading of misinformation.
For instance, several resolutions were put forward and passed for advisory boards early this summer, but rather than letting the boards get started, one councilor spent his time working up extensive bylaws for each, even though the City Charter provides guidelines for ad-hoc (not permanent) groups, so bylaws are more appropriate for standing (permanent) efforts (which these are not). So, the time spent on unnecessary bylaws slowed things down but didn’t solve issues. Another councilor says he is drafting a resolution to disband or reorient the Ethics board after it suggested improvements to council operations and attitudes.
With so many resident needs, I wish their energy could be redirected to dealing with abandoned and deteriorating housing around the city, following up on the court-ordered cooperative water and sewer management policy with the Town of Geneva (which would help reduce costs), or reconsidering taking on $100,000 in new debt every year for a marina that isn’t Geneva’s highest priority project. Those are citywide issues that the at-large councilors (elected citywide) could put noses to the grindstone on.
But it’s not too late. As City Council debates the 2021 budget and the increased bills that residents will be facing, every councilor would do well to give the comprehensive plan a close read. If they do, they will see on page 15 of Part 1, the following guidance, “hard, focused work remains to fundamentally change the city’s trajectory — to nurture the conditions that will be necessary for Geneva to realize its vision. This means positioning the city to retain and attract businesses and households that, over time, will result in lower and less concentrated poverty, more jobs, more stable neighborhoods, and the revenue needed to ensure high levels of services and amenities for all city residents.”
In addition to the issues named above (vacant homes, cooperative water and sewer management, rethinking the marina project), what more could councilors be working on to make sure that all is not lost to the pandemic? A sensible zoning update that allows for more infill development and finally protects the lakefront (to follow another comprehensive plan directive to enhance the assets that draw people to Geneva and keep them here), a functioning economic opportunity task force to find creative solutions for job creation and retention, a coordinated plan for recreation and park maintenance.
Those are the ones that immediately come to my mind. I’m sure if the naysayer councilors spend less time drumming up opposition to state-mandated police reforms and more time thinking about governing, good ideas will come to their minds as well.