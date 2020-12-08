J.D. Vance’s autobiography, “Hillbilly Elegy,” which took book clubs by storm, is very different from the movie version that Ron Howard just produced for Netflix. Both are based on Vance’s childhood experiences in Ohio and trace his “escape” to his current life in the high-flying world of venture capitalism. The book glorifies his admission to the top law school in the nation as a “phoenix rising from the ashes” story (where the ashes are what he calls his “Appalachian roots”). Vance’s book is definitely properly titled, as he laments what he sees as the decline of values like hard work and self-discipline. But the movie has a different perspective — highlighting the struggle of survival in under-resourced families, and that’s why I wanted to write about it.
I have seen the movie twice and look forward to watching it again — I believe it is that good. The story tracked so closely with what I witnessed in families I grew up with (here in the Finger Lakes) that I was confused by the title. This isn’t Appalachia, and except for a scene in Kentucky, the movie doesn’t depict hill country much. Maybe a better name would have been “Rust Belt Elegy,” but I guess that doesn’t quite roll off the tongue.
Shortly after his book was published, J.D. Vance was interviewed about the “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” message it conveyed. He admitted that claims about personal responsibility being the solution to every person’s problems was “too simplistic” and actually not a substitute for public policy interventions. The movie reflects that changed thinking.
J.D Vance wasn’t the only kid living in troubled circumstances, trying to navigate issues of addiction, domestic violence, and other traumas at home, and he wasn’t the only kid putting in effort at school to try and learn and get decent grades. But as the book and the movie point out, he was the only kid in his circle of friends and family to “make it out.” The takeaway is not that there was something special about him as a boy; the takeaway is that with so many obstacles and pitfalls in kids’ lives, doors close or time runs out before most people get a chance to exit the maze.
The movie takes the focus off Vance, and instead looks at the lives of the women in his family. Each one was forced to grow up too soon, never given the space or encouragement to truly be a kid, and faced inconsistent experiences of safety and love. As a result, they act in ways that are driven by survival instinct. To call their actions “choices” is a misnomer. A starving man who steals a loaf of bread is hardly guilty of the same crime as a well-fed man who does the same. It’s not that desperation makes bad acts good; it’s that desperation can drive good people to do things they don’t want to do. But we often hold the poor, the traumatized, the addicted to the same standard as those who live comfortably, and in fact, we add insult to injury by telling people who have limited choices that they are morally worse than the rest, by telling them that their circumstances are completely their own making.
I know there are people who believe that addicts choose to use, that families choose to be poor, that women choose to stay with abusive partners, that kids choose not to report violence in their homes, but anyone who has witnessed situations like these up close, who has taken the time to listen or an interest in learning someone’s story, will know that things aren’t that easy.
This movie gives us a glimpse of that reality. Luckily, Vance’s grandmother found a way to shield him from some of the chaos in his life in the nick of time. For some kids the shield will be a parent, a teacher, a pastor, or a good friend. But, for a lot of kids, there won’t be any protection at all, and we can’t hide the outcome of those circumstances under the smothering blanket of “personal responsibility.” Housing, healthcare, and educational opportunities are some policies that can help shield children from forces beyond their control and to reduce those pressures in the long run.
The book erred in claiming that individuals alone can “fix” their situation. The movie clearly corrects that.