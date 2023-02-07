Last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed and the Legislature passed a large affordable housing fund — and this year she has proposed a requirement that municipalities draft and implement housing policies that will reduce restrictions on building that housing.
What does that mean? It means that cities, towns, and villages will be required to submit plans to New York state that actively remove barriers to affordable housing, such as zoning restrictions that privilege large, single-family lots over everything else; parking requirements that double the amount of land needed to build housing; and things like restrictions on subdivisions. It won’t be hard for most Finger Lakes communities to comply and to therefore become eligible for state funds for building new affordable units, but some communities — like Pittsford and Brighton — are up in arms about the plans because their zoning code allows them to keep a lot of people away from their very white, very wealthy communities.
I’ve written before about the way certain suburbs engage in “wealth hoarding” by happily taking state dollars to improve roads, bridges, schools, and sidewalks while rejecting state efforts to allow equal opportunity to others to access those resources. Supervisor Bill Smith of Pittsford has been criticized recently for his comments about Hochul’s housing plans. While Smith posts quotes from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his social media accounts and calls to “celebrate diversity” and “observe Holocaust remembrance day,” he also refers to the housing efforts as a threat to Pittsford’s “way of life” and urges residents to mobilize in opposition.
However, Pittsford’s way of life (or Brighton’s or Farmington’s or Victor’s) is actually subsidized by places like Geneva, Newark, Seneca Falls, and East Rochester. Those big suburbs want great schools, great shops, great restaurants, and great big lawns, but they want all the people who will work in/at/on those amenities to live elsewhere and stay “out of sight and out of mind.” They create what is essentially a big gated community that we help fund directly (through state tax dollars), but also by shouldering the externalized costs of their operations.
The burden of providing affordable housing solutions and supportive school environments falls disproportionately on our communities without the benefit of commensurate levels of state aid. Without robust resources, we are held captive by unimaginative developers that want to create big-box warehouses for our economically disadvantaged and advanced age residents.
Senior citizens need housing? Put them all in one big building. Families with limited incomes need housing? Put them all in one complex. And those buildings are rarely conveniently located to schools and places of work and worship and recreation — the “out of sight, out of mind” mentality continues while the developer pockets the profits.
Economists, social scientists, and urban planners have researched various models of housing development to determine what arrangements create the best outcomes for communities. Want to know what yields the worst outcomes? Economic and social segregation (think city of Canandaigua vs. town of Canandaigua or Geneva’s Maxwell Avenue vs. Geneva’s Courtyard Apartments). Want to know what works best? Mixed-income neighborhoods, where wealthy people and less wealthy people live closer together (Rochester’s Corn Hill District or South Wedge are good examples of this).
Public school outcomes are better, business recruitment and retention rates are better, recreational amenities are better, public works and public safety conditions are better. Why? Because people who are locked into social isolation, geographic exclusion, and concentrated poverty are denied opportunities for social and economic mobility.
Want to create “generational poverty?” Keep everyone who is struggling stuck in the same small space and neglect them for years — that’s what “affordable housing” has been. It harms communities and shouldn’t be allowed to continue.
Many people’s complaints (be it crime, school issues, having trouble hiring or keeping employees, “kids these days”) are followed up with a conclusion that the solutions “start at home.” Yes, indeed! Many of the issues we face today start in homes that are unaffordable, unlivable, unavailable, unworkable for the families that are just trying to give their kids a shot at a successful future. To ignore the need for quality, integrated, visible, affordable housing in every community is to deny children an opportunity to grow and thrive.
What we’ve been doing hasn’t been working, so let’s try something new. I think Hochul’s housing compact could be the start of something great.