Two communities, two different stories of housing, two different problems with one shared solution that no one seems to want.
In Canandaigua, a proposal to build a housing development on farmland along East Lake Road has generated opposition from neighbors who worry about preservation of open space, traffic issues, and property values.
In Geneva, a proposal to building housing at the American Legion property on Lochland Road has generated support from City Council members who want to see development of high-end homes in an area that they believe can support the traffic, will not obstruct public access to the lakefront, and will contribute to the tax base (hopefully).
In both cases, the discussion centers almost exclusively around who is developing it, who would live there, and what it will look like. In both cases the discussion and debate are framed as issues related to housing (which seems, on its face, to make sense given that we’re talking about residential development).
But if we want to take seriously the fiscal health of communities located on the edge of the Rust Belt, we need to see housing as a matter not just of units, but of choices. And creating “communities of choice” is what economic development is all about. Therefore, despite local government attempts to try to separate discussions of the two — calling housing the “soft” issues of quality and affordability while calling economic development the “hard” science of workforce and taxes — these issues actually require the same underlying condition for success: choice.
For a community to be successful, it must offer residents choices in housing that suit various needs. This is why homogeneous housing developments do not improve the quality of a community. If they did, then East Lake Road residents would want more of what already exists, because more would equal better. But reducing open space and increasing traffic reduces quality of life and thereby diminishes the value of the choice they made to live there.
Likewise, when a community has an oversaturation of low-quality housing units, government may say there is “plenty” of affordable housing, while missing the point that there is a lack of affordable housing choice. If I get my pick among 10 horrible options, that doesn’t equate to anything meaningful for my quality of life.
And the choices people make about where to live drive the choices employers make about where to locate businesses. It’s not just about choosing places with lots of people (if that were the case, suburban strip malls and office parks wouldn’t exist), it’s about choosing places where the employees will want to live. It’s about choosing places with housing choices across income levels.
Remember the debates about tax abatements for Guardian Glass (the initial debate when it was first built and the more recent debate about renewing the abatement after the plant was purchased by the Koch brothers)? One of the main points made by those who opposed the abatements (I include myself in that group) was that the well-paid employees didn’t live here. Geneva was playing host to all the impacts of the operations — traffic, smokestack pollution, noise, loss of green space — without gaining residents with the economic and social capital to contribute to the city. Absent those contributions, it falls to the rest of us to provide essential city services through our property taxes, which then the Guardian officials said led to a tax rate too high for them to want to continue operations here, and so they were extended another deal. It’s a vicious circle of disinvestment, driven by lack of housing choice, driven by quality of life issues.
In this way, without diving into the particulars of the Canandaigua and Geneva housing proposals, I think the reaction of both communities seems right (Canandaigua’s opposition and Geneva’s support). But I also believe that the issue highlights a problem that both communities, actually all communities in this area share: the lack of regional housing policies.
A regional housing policy plans for sensible growth, equitable housing arrangements, and multi-tiered markets. Yet to hear local elected officials talk about it, housing is an afterthought or something out of their hands, or simply a matter for a planning board to review (as if design is all that matters). As long as developers are the ones driving these discussions and not the residents and policymakers, the response will always be reactionary and haphazard — two conditions that are the opposite of what good economic development looks like.
Jackie Augustine lives with her three children in Geneva, where she served on City Council for 16 years. An ethics instructor at Keuka College, she also is co-director of the Seneca7 relay race. Email her at writethingcolumn@gmail.com.