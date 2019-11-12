I know there has been a lot of criticism about New York state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, with some people calling it the “Hunger Games” of economic development. Others have asked whether these infusions of funds are better investments in the upstate economy than previous programs that focused on tax incentives for private sector development.
In my view, the DRI has forced communities to do two things that they seemed otherwise reluctant to try: 1) Taking a big picture view of their community, and 2) Asking a cross-section of residents for their input.
With Seneca Falls the latest Finger Lakes region recipient, I think we are about to see the limits of the DRI tested to the fullest. It’s no secret that Seneca Falls has not had the most forward-thinking, inclusive, democratically governed administration for a few years (and I am not referencing anything related to political affiliation of the elected officials). Meetings called at odd hours, locations that can’t accommodate the number of people attending, elected officials having temper tantrums, storming out, shutting down public comment — those are just a few examples of what has been going wrong at Town Board meetings. A bad process can (and usually does) yield bad outcomes, so it’s no surprise that Seneca Falls has seen infrastructure problems, budget problems, and lots of odor problems creep into the everyday lives of residents there.
With the announcement that $10 million is on the way, and some new faces at the helm to lead the process to determine how to spend it, there is reason to be cautiously optimistic about Seneca Falls turning a corner and embracing its potential as a beautiful, historic small town in the Finger Lakes. But to do that, town leaders need to engage the public in a process of seeing things differently. I believe that starts with viewing the town as a serious organization. While I don’t mean any offense to the elected officials about to take office, I find it odd that Seneca Falls continues to be “managed” by a group of part-time politicians. With pipes, roads, and bridges that need serious attention, a major environmental threat at the doorstep, and a budget that usually contains warnings about increasing taxes to cover basic services, I find it odd that the outgoing supervisor saw fit to focus on hiring a full-time attorney and a full-time IT director, but not even a part-time manager.
The city of Geneva has a council-manager form of government. The mayor and eight councilors set policy, and a full-time city manager is employed by City Council to implement that policy. The two perspectives (and related skill sets) are very different. While it is probably the case that the hired management staff could develop and draft good policy themselves, that would eliminate the public engagement and accountability that elected leaders are supposed to bring to the table. And, while I suppose elected officials could manage the day-to-day operations and finances of a city government, I have to say that I find very few examples of elected officials who could do that well.
With so many projects on the table right now and $10 million on the way, I hope the Seneca Falls Town Board will take a moment to assess their capacity to manage all of these complex moving parts. Ten million dollars spent wisely on carefully considered community projects could truly be transformative for the town. Ten million dollars frittered away on pet projects and fluff without proper oversight and accountability wouldn’t be a total loss, but it certainly wouldn’t be making the most of our state tax dollars that are coming back to work for us locally.
Seneca Falls is in a position to start taking itself seriously, both in terms of its public amenities, its cultural offerings, and its standing in relation to businesses like the landfill that stand to profit from the mistakes of ill-prepared leadership. The old adage “you have to spend money to make money” might hold true here — Seneca Falls should consider hiring a manager to implement the policy priorities that the new Town Board ought to spend time engaging the public to develop.