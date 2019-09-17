It’s budget season for most local governments — the time when we get to see what our elected officials value, and how much they want us to pay for it. Budget time during an election season is a recipe for political theater, and communities in the Finger Lakes never fail to put on a show.
In April, a state audit of Seneca Falls concluded that their budgets were consistently “unrealistic” and that many expenditures lacked oversight or, in some cases, didn’t even have appropriate contracts in place to authorize the transfer of funds. Because there’s been no cause for concern about the actions of that well-functioning board and its full-time attorney, I’ll turn my attention to Geneva. (Please excuse my sarcasm, but it does seem that whomever takes over for the outgoing supervisor is going to have a yeoman’s job of cleaning things up).
In Geneva, budget discussions have also taken a turn for the strange. At a recent meeting, Ward 2 Councilor Paul D’Amico asked staff to revisit “the property we attempted to sell in Seneca County.” What property, you ask? Perhaps you think it’s some small, out-of-the way plot of no consequence, which is why he can only describe it in such generic terms. But it’s actually the green space around the state park entrance. You might remember that Council sold that land in 2016 to a housing developer. Residents had not noticed that any piece of the lakefront was up for sale because it was ambiguously listed in public documents as “Seneca County Tax Parcel 23-3-17.2.” That is how it was described when they passed a resolution saying Council “anticipates a sale” of the vaguely named parcel because it “no longer serves a public purpose.” Facing public backlash, the decision was reversed, but not before the terms were published in the newspaper. In exchange for $200,000, they would have provided all environmental cleanup (that land is fill) and run utilities (water and sewer) all the way out there. The interest on the debt the City would incur for all of that work would likely be more than $200,000!
Fast-forward three years and here we are, referring to the parcel vaguely again, proposing to give it to the state park. Perhaps you are breathing a sigh of relief here and saying, “Well, at least the park would keep it public.” You would be right about that piece of the puzzle, but not the whole picture. You see, this isn’t just a gift to the state, it would be a swap — Geneva would get a section of lakefront that begins where the boulders at the edge of lakefront park are and extend toward the park manager’s residence.
Not only does that section need a lot of work that the City would have to invest in (paving, stabilization of the rock wall, mowing), but it is an even more desirable building lot because it’s right there at the water’s edge. So what’s in it for the City? Nothing. But it certainly looks like a gambit in some developer’s get-rich-quick scheme.
Twelve years ago, Stu Einstein unseated then-Mayor Don Cass in an election that turned almost entirely on the issue of residential development on the lakefront. Most residents said “no” to that idea (by saying “yes” to Stu). Voters understood that Geneva’s open, accessible, non-residential lakefront is one of our main attractions. They also understood that Geneva has a history of bad development deals that left us holding the bag while private interests made millions. Those of us running with Stu took time to research the cost of running water and sewer out there, to confirm our intuition that the promised “economic benefits” that other candidates (mostly Republican) were promising to deliver would never come to pass.
In the years since, we’ve had the good fortune to learn from Canandaigua’s mistakes, and now residents and tourists alike frequently comment what a blessing and draw our open lakefront is. But not everyone cares about history (or facts), and once again this idea, like the plot from some creepy movie about zombies, has begun to stir again. Quietly, obscurely, it is trying to rise up and catch us off guard.
Be warned, Geneva. The people who want lakefront development in the form of residential or “mixed-use” buildings aren’t only lacking in imagination, they are wrong on the merits. Don’t be fooled by a promise of a tax reduction. In the same way that D’Amico’s other budget suggestion (that they bump up the photocopy charge in the City Clerk’s office from 25 cents to $1) won’t make a dent in the tax rate, neither will plays to build up the lakefront. Such moves undermine what makes Geneva a decent place to live. But if the photocopy price hike doesn’t deliver the expected windfall, maybe they could start charging the public $10 a minute to address council. (Once again, my sarcasm gets the best of me).