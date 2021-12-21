It has been a long year. Perhaps it is an unpopular view to wish for snow, but I am hoping that enough falls between now and Christmas Day to bring us the quiet and beauty that comes with a fresh snow (it also makes some of the Christmas carols we’ve been belting out around the house seem a bit more relevant). Some quiet time for reflection and appreciation of our blessings and the spirit of the holiday season could bring some perspective to the year that is ending.
Last month’s holiday was devoted to making time to be thankful for the good things that 2021 brought (there had to be some good things). But during the Advent season, as we prepare ourselves for Christmas, there are four things we are supposed to hold in our hearts: hope, love, joy, and peace. I want to be — and remain — an optimist, but as I think back on the year that we’ve shared, there are many things that spring to mind that don’t seem to embody those qualities. Why is it so easy for us to name these virtues, but often difficult for us to live into them?
Instead of us saying the easy thing (that we want to live with hope, showing love, experiencing joy, and working toward peace), may I ask this in the reverse? Under what conditions, if any, it is acceptable for me, for you, for anyone, to live in despair? Please consider when, if ever, it is acceptable to hate. Please reflect on the times, if any, that a miserable attitude is the right choice. Please tell me when we should create injustice.
I cannot come up with any circumstances where those things are acceptable, yet I have been guilty of each one. I have had moments where I thought “Why bother?” because it seemed that nothing was going to change. I have felt anger and a sense of “other-ness” toward people who I believed were making bad choices. I have been snarky, petty, and stewing about something that I had the power to ignore. And while I’d like to think I’ve not been perpetuating injustice, there are certainly issues that would promote peace that I have not done enough to work toward. In admitting all of this I am not looking to justify or excuse my behavior. In fact, self-reflection makes clear that those things were neither necessary nor acceptable.
Can you join me in taking a look at the past 12 months and asking yourself if you’ve lived up to your values? Have you walked the perfect path of hope, love, joy, and peace in all things? If you have, that’s wonderful and you are an amazingly awesome superhuman! But most of us haven’t, and now the test of character is being willing to admit the errors and try again.
I know a lot of parents (myself included) tell children that all we expect is that they try their best. Are we, as a community of adults, trying our best? Are we facing daily challenges, frustrations, and struggles with an attitude that keeps hope, love, joy, and peace at the forefront; or are we making exceptions for ourselves? Are we saying that for us — for our particular situation, our uniquely bad day, or our specific conflict with someone — it’s OK to act from despair, hate, misery, or injustice instead of from the spirit of neighborliness? Are we making excuses for ourselves and those around us to abandon our values and just do whatever releases the tension of the moment?
The historical account of Christmas was full of tense moments. Things were not good; people were not being nice; respect, caring, and justice did not abound. But some people chose differently. Some people decided to let hope, love, joy, and peace guide them, even though it wasn’t convenient, easy, or quick to do so.
May this season be a time to reflect with honesty and then hit the “reset” button for the start of the New Year, with more neighborly intentions and a commitment to trying our best.