As I was driving with my daughter the other day, we were talking about social and emotional support for people who have experienced a traumatic event, and after describing one possible strategy, I concluded, “but I’m sure that would be dismissed as pie in the sky.”
She asked what I meant; it turns out that she’d never heard that turn of phrase before. She wanted to know what it meant and where it came from. So, as is commonplace these days, we asked Google, and we both learned something. “Pie in the sky,” according to grammar experts, means “something that is falsely optimistic.” In other words, to say something is pie in the sky is to know, as you’re suggesting it, that it won’t be realized.
I’ve been using the phrase incorrectly the entire time! In my mind, I thought it meant something really wonderful but that it would take work to reach — so yes to the optimism, but no to the “false” or misleading qualifier. I mean, who doesn’t love pie, and if there’s pie up above you somewhere, you’re going to have to reach for it, maybe get a ladder, but you are going to get that pie!
I’m used to hearing ideas criticized as complicated or requiring more effort than someone (usually City Council) is willing to put forward to fix whatever problem could be solved; but I never knew that the phrase “pie in the sky” meant that the person making the suggestion didn’t, themselves, believe it was possible.
If you’re willing to indulge me for a second, can I just offer a few ideas that I have called “pie in the sky” in my sense of the phrase but maybe, unfortunately, have been rejected by others as “pie in the sky” in the original sense?
Is it pie in the sky to believe that an area as naturally beautiful and ecologically rich as the Finger Lakes should not be the eastern seaboard’s largest importer of garbage? It seems reasonable that we could wean ourselves off of the trash economy and develop more sustainable models of waste-stream management. Yet, if you listen to the landfill operators, we would be nothing without them and civilization itself would collapse if New York City’s litter couldn’t make our backyards its final resting place. Efforts like the town of Geneva’s proposed Resource Recovery Park, or the Romulus Central School District’s recycling and composting curriculum, or Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Food Recovery Network are regarded as “pie in the sky” efforts to protect the region from big garbage. But I remain optimistic that these ideas can work!
Is it pie in the sky to believe that Seneca Lake, the source of drinking water for so many, should have regionally administered guidelines that protect and improve the water quality? It seems reasonable that controlling phosphorus discharge, regulating septic-system drainage, banning the release of PFAS-containing liquids, and refusing permits to operations that raise the water temperature would be good steps to take. Yet, large and small property owners who rely on the lake for their operations sometimes fight tooth and nail to keep polluting and individual municipalities, often, are unable to stop them.
Is it pie in the sky to hope that voters should have more than one candidate from which to choose for any public office? The idea of a two-party (or more) system is that good government requires a debate about ideas and approach to issues. An uncontested/unchallenged race makes the very act of casting a ballot useless. As a mom, I have the right to tell my kids what we’re having for dinner, but politicians do not have the right to take office without a fair contest (at least not if we want to remain a democracy). Yet, in Geneva we see that several candidates, after being rejected by the Democratic party, sought the Republican endorsement and are now circulating petitions to fight their way onto the Democratic line. This group of men are intent on forcing themselves upon us as the only candidates from which we can “choose.” They aren’t satisfied with appearing on the ballot on one party line; they want to ensure that there is no competition in November and they appear as the only “choice.”
It’s beyond arrogant. It’s undemocratic (with a small “d”).
I don’t think I’m being falsely optimistic in working toward a future where we, the Finger Lakes, are free of imported trash, where our health is protected through ensuring the lake’s health, and where politicians have enough common sense, courtesy, and respect for voters to not manipulate ballots to eliminate the notion of fair choice. But I guess only time will tell.