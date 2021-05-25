Local garden centers are a pretty great place to be this time of year: beauty all around, the promise of plants that will thrive under the care of a green thumb (which I do not have), long lines of happy customers ready to get flowers and vegetables into the ground. And then, from the back of the line waiting at the checkout comes this pearl of wisdom from a self-ordained labor and economics expert, “You know this line’s so long because no one wants to work anymore.”
Oh really? Please, sir, don’t hold back with your explanation for this phenomenon.
Sure enough, he continued, increasing the volume for emphasis: “The unemployment pays more than the jobs and it’s making people lazy.” (He must have earned a second master’s degree in psychology). As the man continued to yell at us, treating us like lowly uninformed peasants who should toss coins at his feet in joyful thanksgiving for his lecture, a second register opened. Deciding he’d had enough preaching for one bright, sunny, otherwise lovely afternoon, he stopped talking.
But I can’t stop thinking about what he said — the words that I know didn’t originate with him but are the political soundbites floating around out there from people who seem to forget that we are emerging from a pandemic, a situation that caused economic hardship that is in some ways only just beginning. To be fair to this man, and those like him, what do they know? Really, with people being so isolated and disconnected the past year it’s quite possible that they have had no opportunity to see, talk to, or listen to other people facing circumstances different from their own.
So maybe I can share a bit of what I’ve seen, as a member of the City & Town COVID Task Force, over the past year and what’s currently happening as things reopen.
First, a lot of people got sick. No kidding, right? But think about it. Even if someone working a minimum wage job wasn’t ill themselves (though many were), who do you think takes care of the family members that are afflicted? Should elderly parents, young children, or partners simply be left to fend for themselves? So what happens? People fall behind.
Unemployment call centers were so busy for the first few months of COVID that people had to wait for hours on hold or schedule a call back which would sometimes come in the form of an “unrecognized caller” on a cell phone at 11 p.m. as call center employees tried to keep up with demand. So what happens? People fall behind.
“Essential workers” who had to deal with people arguing about their “freedom to make others sick” didn’t earn hazard pay but had to show up anyway. Many child care centers closed or had limited availability. Schools were not guaranteed to be open five days/week, and even when they did offer in-person instruction, an entire class could be quarantined at a moment’s notice. Try working a minimum wage job and missing a lot of shifts ... it doesn’t turn out well. So what happens? People fall behind.
The eviction and foreclosure moratoriums do not mean that renters and homeowners stopped having housing expenses. No, it simply meant that they could not be put out on the street for falling behind — yet. As I mentioned in a prior column, programs are coming down the line to make landlords whole, but they require cooperation from landlords, a lot of paperwork, and — for the most assistance — a certification of household income.
So picture this: Your job shuts down, your kids are home from school, it takes a few weeks to complete the unemployment application and then another week or two for benefits to begin. You have no money coming in but have never applied for assistance before and as you read the guidelines you realize you probably don’t qualify because you have too much in savings. So you pay your bills with your savings, but your job still isn’t calling you back and even though your unemployment is coming, with the pandemic benefits, it doesn’t cover your monthly bills. You have to upgrade your internet to support online school, even though you keep the thermostat low, the utility bill is higher with so many people at home, you still have to pay your health insurance in case you get sick, and here’s hoping you don’t get sick and that your car doesn’t need repairs and that nothing at all goes wrong for the entire year.
What happens when you fall behind? You reach out to neighbors, go to the food pantry, try to make ends meet in ways you haven’t had to before. The number of people seeking help from local agencies has more than doubled, and many are first-time requests. Now, just as things start opening back up, there is a worry that going back to work will render you ineligible for the programs that will help pay your landlord the back rent or give some assistance toward childcare. So you wait just a bit, stay home with your kids to make sure they don’t lose too much academically in this crazy year, and then you go to the garden store to get a few flowers and some guy tells you that the pandemic made you lazy.
There is help coming, and going back to work doesn’t necessarily disqualify people from these programs. But the messaging has been unclear, the whole situation has been confusing, and all that’s really required of any of us is that we show a little grace to our neighbors in need. So, if you feel like unemployment checks prevent people from running out and grabbing a minimum-wage job, all I can say to you is that “it’s more complicated than that.”