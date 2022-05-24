For this installment, I’ve decided to try something new. Rather than writing one long column on a single topic, I thought I would instead look at a few issues that have been in the news recently.
First, the state of Maine has just banned the use of sludge on farm fields, after more than 700 farms had to shut down operations due to PFAS contamination (sludge is the solid byproduct of wastewater treatment plants, and PFAS are the particularly nasty chemicals used in packaging of everyday products and in things like firefighting foam). The chemicals were leaching into plants, and dairy farms in particular were exceeding acceptable limits for human consumption.
I’ve written about Maine before, and the ways in which the major landfill operator there (Casella Waste Systems) had lined up elected officials to craft favorable laws to import more and more waste, to allow more anaerobic digesters near farms, and had tried to loosen environmental regulations. Thankfully, a new crop of legislators is taking action, but not before many farm families lost their livelihood due to the contamination. If you think that sounds like it might have applications to the trash-politics of the Finger Lakes, I think you’re right (I’m looking at you, Seneca Falls).
On another environmental contamination note, a local couple was awarded a $42 million judgment in response to the Foundry contamination that many former (and current) elected officials downplayed as no big deal. The calls to “make it right” were not misplaced and still need to be listened to.
While one property is being made whole, there are hundreds of additional people who were negatively impacted by the contamination. Yes, the remediation was a necessary step and helps going forward, but for all the renters or owners who couldn’t sue (due to time limitations or the terms of their home sale), more could be done to take seriously the negative impacts of city secrets over the years. The city should now have a policy on the books that ensures that employees who receive alarm bells from state or federal agencies effectively and accurately share that information with residents.
Speaking of lawsuits and big payouts, the city has once again voted down an attempt to establish a police review effort. Those critical of the move have offered no suggestions for alternate approaches, just their opposition. That continued on-the-record conversation about how trusting of staff they are and how reassured about current operations everyone should be is not going to play well in future lawsuits; the Powers lawsuit shows that. And again, while I understand insurance (or, in the Powers case, New York state) might pick up the tab for the judgment, these are our tax dollars on the line. Desiring a system of accountability says nothing about whether you support the department or not. It’s called sound governance and liability mitigation. I ask again that people try to take their emotions out of it and just look at it from the perspective of responsibility to the community.
One area where we can take heart is in the turnout (and outcomes) of local school board elections. Budgets in all Ontario County districts passed, mostly by very wide margins. Marcus Whitman and Victor were the outliers, with Marcus Whitman voters approving the budget with 85% of the vote and Victor just squeaking by just above 50%, but overall, people were supportive of the investments needed in our community’s children. And turnout was respectable, so people are actually engaged and paying attention.
In Geneva, a campaign run urging “kindness” (among adults and children), showed great success. In an era where tempers seem to flare too easily and strong, hurtful words are exchanged too frequently, the budget and board votes in the area were much-needed good news. I’m sure if we turn a kind and reasonable eye to the other issues mentioned here, we find common ground for the good of our neighbors.