Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes has been awarded a large grant in support of its Resiliency Center. This project was a finalist for the Downtown Revitalization program but ultimately was not selected. The mission and structure of the center are being worked on right now, but as I understand it, it will merge the expertise of Family Counseling in providing trauma-informed care with the unique needs and resources of the city of Geneva. While kids aren’t the exclusive focus of the programming, they will certainly benefit. That’s a really good thing because we know that the school district, the Geneva 2030 initiative, and Success for Geneva’s Children have been monitoring the ACEs of elementary school kids.
ACEs are “adverse childhood experiences.” As I wrote a few months ago, the ACEs scoring rubric was developed by pediatric researchers who observed direct correlation between troubled childhoods and a variety of troubling adolescent and adult behaviors.
The current ACEs scoring rubric assesses three areas: household dysfunction (substance abuse, violence, mental illness, etc.), neglect, and abuse. Additional research shows that a high ACEs score is correlated not only with risky behavior in adolescence but health issues such as cancer, heart disease, asthma, and chronic illnesses. Trauma experienced any time in life can have adverse physical and psychological effects, but that is particularly true in childhood, even when the effects remain latent in the system, not manifesting until years later.
In this current time of COVID-19, when kids are out of school, many are benefiting from increased time with loved ones at home. But as discussion at the most recent Success for Geneva’s Children breakfast revealed, for some children being away from the school environment is not just about losing touch with their typical learning environment, it’s also about losing touch with caring adults who can recognize symptoms of exposure to ACEs — be they abuse, neglect, or other issues in the home environment — and that means that some children are exposed to more trauma than usual.
In addition, the Philadelphia ACEs study has recently succeeded in getting some additional considerations added to the assessment. The original study was based primarily on the experience of suburban or rural predominantly white children. The founders of the ACEs rubric have agreed that the rubric must be expanded to include a fourth area: “community-level adversity,” which measures a child’s exposure to the foster care system, to violence occurring in the area just outside of their homes, being the subject of bullying, or being discriminated against based on race or ethnicity. These community-level factors have shown the same impact on biological and psychological development as the three original areas.
Of course, it is good for the schools and community groups to focus on the health of children in our schools. It also is wise for all of us to embrace the trauma-informed-care approach that entities like Family Counseling of the Finger Lakes, Safe Harbors, and other agencies already practice. The idea of a resiliency center goes beyond just addressing trauma when we see it, it is also about building protective factors in the community that help people survive negative experiences.
Very few people could complete the ACEs assessment and score 0. Each of us carries with us some degree of trauma. However, some of us had an environment and resources that provided protection from the lingering harm of those accumulated experiences. As our community talks about issues ranging from combating opioid dependence to seeking racial justice, we would all do well to learn from the trauma-informed approach to not just recognize risk factors but to become advocates for increasing protective factors, such as mentoring, counseling, and other interventions that can help children grow and adapt rather than succumb to the harms of traumatic experiences.
Former Mayor Stu Einstein (or “Mr. Stu” as all the kids called him) used to end Success for Geneva’s Children’s annual meetings with a song by Lonestar. Part of the lyrics go “Give them hope, give them praise, give them love every day, let them cry, let them giggle ... just let them be little.” There are many children who do not receive daily signs of love, praise, or hope, who are not allowed to share their feelings or are forced to grow up too soon. As a community, we can come together to do better for our kids.