It’s no secret that I was “scooped” by newly-named-and-then-nearly-immediately-outgoing City Manager Adam Blowers in my last column. Sometime between the time I turned in my missive (in which I thanked the sweet Heavens that we would have his steady leadership for the coming year) and the day the column went to print, Blowers announced that he would exit stage left soon after former-turned-formerly-former City Manager Gerling.
Forget about the bad timing with my column; this is terrible timing for Geneva. I meant what I said about Blowers — he is sensible, smart, and steady, three things city leadership needs some time with to get back on track before even considering trying to recruit and hire a new manager. But I don’t blame him for stepping away. After all, he’d have no assistant on board, no planner on staff, and a Council that seems poised to deadlock 4-4 on even the most mundane votes.
But cue the eternal optimism!
My last column claimed that Geneva could get to a place where recruiting a new, quality leadership team would be possible, and I still believe it! Granted, my first suggestion was to wait on advertising the position (because recruiting before you’re ready ensures a candidate pool that is not ready for the task). My second suggestion was to bring back Matt Horn to lead a Council retreat, create a workplan from the identified goals, and conduct periodic evaluation of progress.
Council rejected both of those ideas. But I have more:
Idea Number 3: Reconstitute the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee and task them with retraining Council on the plan’s decision-making matrix, the concept of the “triple bottom line,” and reframing current issues from community-endorsed priorities. The comprehensive plan’s steering committee — led by two of the kindest Geneva cheerleaders you ever did meet, Pat Guard and Steve O’Malley — spent over a year working with a consultant and the community at large on an evidence-based plan for Geneva. It is a living document that continues to offer direction if anyone pays attention to it. As the saying goes, “absent a plan, everything is guerrilla warfare” and we’ve seen that play out.
So let’s get back to basics, and return to framing decisions the way we did when Geneva was on the upswing. If Council won’t bring back Matt, at least they can return to his (i.e. the community’s) playbook. The committee crossed partisan, cultural, economic, and social lines to ensure broad representation for the people’s agenda, as opposed to the individual reelection posturing we’re seeing now. Bring back the Comprehensive Plan and let the well-trained committee that wrote it recommend a way forward.
Idea Number 4: Hire a management consultant, not a manager. I know, “consultant” and “study” are fighting words around here. But, let’s face it, a management consultant is needed, and rushing into hiring a manager will cost more and get less done in the long run. The key is to find a consulting firm with relevant municipal experience, not just a well-meaning group that wants everyone to be “heard.” We need a longstanding professional firm that helps cities get focused.
An obvious choice would be Virginia-based czb LLC. They brought us affordable, honest, straight-talking ideas that translated easily into the actions that got downtown moving. They have continued doing work in Rust Belt communities with more challenges than we face, but with similarly polarized political groups. They know Geneva but work all over the country, so I am certain we don’t have any problems they can’t help us fix.
- In case anyone is wondering if I’m getting some kind of kickback for naming particular individuals and firms, I can assure you that is not the case. My disagreements with Matt Horn have been well-documented over the years, and I have no relatives working for czb LLC. Unlike what has been on display at Council over the years, this is not about me.
This city has great potential, and we’re at a critical time. We need to put differences aside and do what’s needed and what will work to right this ship. Here’s hoping Council can make these things happen.