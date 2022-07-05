The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided much-needed funding to local governments and school districts to help with issues related to, or made worse by, the pandemic.
To highlight just a few local jurisdictions receiving money:
• Ontario County is receiving $21 million.
• The village of Seneca Falls just under $1 million.
• The Geneva City School District about $5.6 million.
No community is being left behind, which has the potential to address serious issues in an effective way.
But how will the funding be spent? The Geneva City School District released a draft proposal and engaged in a community feedback effort that garnered 71 suggestions. The aggregated results, provided via the online “Thought Exchange,” show an emphasis on behavioral supports and staff retention. The two go hand in hand.
Multiple, peer-reviewed studies across several disciplines (medicine, education, social work, child development) have indicated that children facing “adverse childhood experiences” (ACES) are more likely to have behavioral issues in the classroom, to be less healthy than their peers, and to generally need more support in social settings. The school district has started taking the ACES research seriously when developing intervention and support strategies. But it is clear that the pandemic made the situation worse for many children, and when in-person instruction returned to “normal” this year, there was a corresponding rise in classroom disruptions, fights, and other issues.
Geneva is not alone in this, and communities across the country have faced a teacher and support staff shortage, which heightens the problem.
It’s good to see that Geneva residents who got engaged with the school district’s ARPA allocation effort are prioritizing behavioral supports for children, increased staffing to deal with non-academic issues that are negatively impacting academic performance, and retention efforts to show teachers and staff that their very important work with our kids has value.
Of course, there were some comments that said the efforts to address mental and social-emotional health of children were not needed or would be a waste of money. Oftentimes comments like this are made online by someone saying “I had bad things happen to me, no one helped me out with them, and I’m fine, so today’s kids should just get over it.” Of course, it’s obvious to the rest of us that people who say these things are usually not fine and have not gotten over their ACES. Thankfully, the “stuff it down and move on” views have become the minority, as most of us paying attention to kids these days really do want them to receive the help they need. Kudos to the school district for being open to a data-driven healthy response to children’s needs.
It’s less clear how other municipalities are using this money. There was an indication from the federal government that the funds could not simply be deposited into a general fund to reduce normal expenses. The idea was to get people thinking about ways to improve operations.
While Monroe County has convened several community forums across many sectors of its economy, Ontario County has appointed an advisory committee whose deliberations are not particularly transparent. Ontario County hired a consultant to assist small businesses with federal grant and loan applications, offered one-time bonuses to county staff, and gave support to fire and EMS operations. But that did not exhaust $21 million.
What we know for certain is that the county is facing an affordable housing crisis. From Farmington to Geneva, the ability of working families to find suitable places to rent and/or buy is shrinking. If the county were to hold listening sessions, as Monroe County did, they would hear the many issues, including properties being scooped up by out-of-town investors converting them to vacation rentals, and the transfer of apartment ownership to companies that cannot be reached by prospective tenants or code enforcement officers.
To date, Ontario County has been happy to rely on Geneva as its low-income housing market, but the pandemic highlighted the problems with that — and now, a portion of the ARPA money could go toward fixing it.
We need a comprehensive housing policy. I keep harping on this because it matters, and with these funds in hand, there’s no reason not to do it.