For my Ethics classes, we’ve reached the point in the semester where the students are digging into current moral controversies. After spending more than a month listening to me lecture about the history and underpinnings of several moral theories (I try to make it more interesting and engaging than it may sound), they are ready to construct arguments to support the opinions they have about these topics. I explain to the class that the debates are not about trying to change someone else’s mind, but are rather about making the best possible argument for the position they hold.
When we first begin, some of the arguments are very weak. Students have gut reactions to issues (for example, “Death Penalty? No!” “Euthanasia? If you want to!” “Abortion? No way!”) but sometimes struggle to answer the follow up question, “Why?” Sometimes they get confused or frustrated to see that a reason they give for one issue might directly contradict a reason they give for a different issue. Their classmates can be really helpful in pushing them to consider things they might have overlooked.
In papers and on exams, I’m as likely to give an “A” to someone who argues that the death penalty should be used in all cases where it will deter crime than I am to someone that argues that the death penalty should be abolished because our judicial system is imperfect and death is too significant to get wrong. It’s not about the conclusion they reach, it’s about the argument they use to get there.
The course, like most philosophy, values critical thinking. That requires, first and foremost, that I help my students see themselves and their classmates as critical thinkers. If they approach the debates as an inquiry, and see debate as a way of refining their own views and putting others’ to the test, they understand that they are going into the fire to find the nuggets of gold and get rid of the dross (if you prefer agricultural metaphors rather than metalworking ones, then you can think of it as physically separating the wheat from the chaff).
Last week, a group of students stayed after class to talk about the debate we’d had that day. Although the group included students with very different opinions who had argued vehemently against one another, they all shared the same sentiment: respect. They were able to see how the personal experience of their peers had shaped their arguments, and although their opinions may have remained far apart, they felt more connected in understanding one another. They didn’t hate each other, they didn’t get onto social media to call each other names, they didn’t create vast conspiracies meant to discredit the experience or ideas of the people they disagreed with. They were curious, respectful, and wanted to keep the conversation going. Interestingly enough, what I kept hearing was, “We don’t agree on ____, but remember we both agreed on ____?” Re-framing the issue to keep reminding each other that they had more values in common than areas of divergence was key.
What do these 18-year-olds know that some of us twice their age (or more) are missing? What if we, here in our community — whether we’re talking about schools, landfills, policing, taxes, marinas, mental health services, vaccinations, etc. — focused on making some affirmative statements that remind us that we are mostly playing on the same team.
Let me give it a try here, and I invite you to join me:
We don’t agree on how much landfills should pay their host communities, but we do agree that we want clear air and water.
We don’t agree on the meaning of “back the blue,” but we do agree that officers need adequate resources to do their jobs and that job does not include engaging in illegal conduct.
We don’t agree on which people should be hired for which positions within our schools, but we do agree that the needs of children should come before personal political agendas.
We don’t agree on which religion to follow, but we all agree that every major religion tells us to care about our neighbor.
Let’s try listening, understanding, and respecting one another. Let’s try critical thinking.