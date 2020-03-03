Last week, Casella Waste Systems (operator of the Ontario County landfill) hosted an investor update, and I had the (dis)pleasure of reading the transcript. If you think the odor, visual assault, and general shenanigans of our local landfills (importing all kinds of non-local garbage) are bad now, well, as the expression goes, “You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.”
Last year the Finger Lakes Times reported on Casella’s efforts to get the Ontario County supervisors to approve a “depackaging” plant here. The article reads, “If given the full go-ahead, county staffers would assist Casella and the Barton & Loguidice engineering firm with the application (Jan. 31, 2019).” The project was approved nearly unanimously after a moving presentation by the county’s Sustainability Director, Carla Jordan.
Remember, she is the former Casella executive who now oversees solid waste management (i.e. landfill operations) for the county and whose husband, Derek Jordan, leads the division of Barton & Loguidice that does Casella’s engineering and permit work for its various Northeast landfills (including ours). Barton & Loguidice wrote the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan that Mrs. Jordan is supposed to implement.
Returning to that quote from last year’s news article: County staff (Jordan) was directed to assist Casella (her former employer) and B&L (her husband’s current employer) in preparing the application for a project that benefits Casella, does not include any profit-sharing for the county, and allows the importation of more waste. If you think this stinks more than the garbage heap, I agree with you!
It comes as no surprise that Casella promotes “depackaging” to its investors as a profit driver that increases revenue while decreasing wages (depackaging is automation — eliminating jobs human beings might do). Yet most supervisors still defend the company that looks to cut any job it can even while the tourism economy’s jobs are threatened by stench. None of this makes sense. There is no metric by which Mrs. Jordan’s department (created while she was still serving on the Northeast board of the Solid Waste Association of America) with an annual budget that exceeds $1 million can be said to have achieved anything new and significant for Ontario County residents. If there is anything that has been done for residents that hasn’t (a) been performed by an outside contractor — like Cornell Cooperative Extension; or (b) benefited Casella’s bottom line, I cannot find it in any public records.
So not only have we lost any meaningful control legislatively over the landfill, but we also are spending tax dollars on a new department that seems to be strangely focused on protecting and promoting Casella’s current and future profits. But Supervisor Singer, who heads up the committee overseeing Jordan and Casella (to the extent that they diverge), lives blissfully out of sight and smell of trash mountain. She was quick to praise Jordan’s work this summer, saying at a public meeting, “We should all want Casella to be successful.”
So we won’t find much help there.
Other supporters of Jordan’s department might claim that it doesn’t cost taxpayers anything because it is funded by Casella’s revenues. Not only does that sound like a huge conflict of interest, but we lowly taxpayers are not stupid — we know how budgets work. If Casella’s revenue were not spent on Jordan’s department, those dollars could go elsewhere: road maintenance, 911 upgrades, real efforts at sustainability, or a fund to pay for all the environmental cleanup we will be stuck with when Casella leaves town. So that department does impact our taxes by diverting those resources and calling it an “indirect investment.”
Now another operation is trying to import NYC’s sludge (a fancy name for partially dried-up sewage byproducts) to nearby Butler in Wayne County. If you read the reports, transcripts, and trash industry articles you will see why these corporations dump on us — they assume that we are too poor, too desperate, too disengaged to put up a meaningful fight.
Did I mention that Casella celebrated, on its investor call, an exemption from state taxes? Since we’re in the middle of tax season, let me ask you: Do you think it’s fair that a multi-million-dollar corporation that profits from charging people to dump their garbage into our backyard pays zero state taxes? Does any of this seem fair?
So what do we do about it? You could attend the Ontario County Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. or email them (bos@co.ontario.ny.us) and question these things. And ask why Casella’s years of non-compliance never generates consequences but instead yields a seemingly unending stream of rewards and public benefits (like staff assistance with permit applications for new profit centers). You also could attend the Butler Town Board meeting, March 9 at 7 p.m. and let the sludge importers know that we don’t want any more of New York City’s sewage!
Enough is enough, my dear neighbors. Speak up or forever hold your noses.
Jackie Augustine lives with her three children in Geneva, where she served on City Council for 16 years. An ethics instructor at Keuka College, she also is co-director of the Seneca7 relay race. Email her at writethingcolumn@gmail.com.