A recent City Council discussion about food trucks (they now seem in favor of lifting an existing ban) sent me back into my archive of council notes and the searchable online database of the Finger Lakes Times to remind myself of the politics of this issue.
Yes, food trucks have been a political hot-button issue in this city, for reasons I have yet to understand. It was 10 years ago to the day that a pilot program to allow food trucks along the lakefront, at neighborhood events, and in certain designated areas in and around downtown was tabled due to loud opposition, and the votes never existed to bring it back up again — until now. And it’s about time.
You might be shocked to know that food trucks aren’t allowed because city staff have been contracting with food trucks to be at events all around the city for years. To my knowledge, these food trucks have not caused the closure of any local businesses — but please send me an email if I’m incorrect about that. With at least one Republican councilor willing to consider the idea, it seems there might be enough votes to get that old ordinance off the shelf, polish it up a bit, and pass it!
But while I was reminiscing about my council days of yore and the several good ideas (in my opinion) that I couldn’t get my colleagues to support, I was reminded how slowly the wheels of government turn:
• In 2002, I proposed a rebuilding of the pedestrian bridge across 5&20. In 2012, a “transportation planning” consultant recommended it. Just last month, the Brownfields Opportunity Area consultants held a series of community meetings (one of which included a city-sponsored food truck!) to discuss their recommendation for a pedestrian bridge. This seems to be a once-every-decade debate, but the Council majority never seems to get behind it.
In response to objections raised (the cost is high, but so is the possibility of it being paid for by grants), an alternative has emerged now that the 5&20 “road diet” is almost complete. The alternative would be an at-grade pedestrian crossing at Middle Street. This would be much less expensive and would track with the way many people already cross from Ward 6 to the lakefront, but the railroad doesn’t seem excited about it. Of course, there are transportation equity dollars that could make this project happen in less than 10 years, but it would require support from council, which seems doubtful. The county has convened a committee to discuss possible rail-line reconfigurations, but when Councilor Camera mentions the issue in Geneva, the majority just laughs at him. So 20 years in, there still isn’t the political will to tackle the issue of giving people northeast of Lake Street better access to their lakefront.
• In the 2008 mayoral election, a three-way race included a well-attended debate on the HWS campus. The incumbent, Mayor Don Cass, and the ultimate winner of the race, Mayor Stu Einstein, agreed that the Colleges and other non-profits needed to contribute more to the city’s budget in the form of direct financial contributions. And Mayor Einstein was able to get the Benefits Assessment District passed (despite its “bad” acronym). Unfortunately, just a month later, the vote was overturned (ironically, in an effort led by the same councilor who opposed food trucks because he said they would “carnivalize” the city), and I was called “hostile to community partners” for wanting to stay the course. I didn’t believe at the time that it was a hostile act to expect everyone to pay a fair share for city services, and I still believe that mutual respect can coexist with mutual financial support.
It’s important to note that while these three items (food trucks, a pedestrian bridge, and proportionate contributions by non-profits) didn’t happen, most people agreed that Geneva was on the upswing in the mid-2000s. At that time, we had a young, skilled, energetic city manager, a new comptroller, an up-and-coming city planner, and Mark Gearan was the Colleges president. Those same conditions describe us now, and that makes me hopeful that history will repeat itself in moving Geneva forward.